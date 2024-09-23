Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

AP News, Associated Press

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

325 FPUS56 KPDT 252156

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

WAZ026-261100-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Patchy blowing dust

through the night. Lows in the 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

60s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ027-261100-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly

clear overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ028-261100-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly

cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph overnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ029-261100-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ030-261100-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Patchy blowing dust through the night. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Gusts up

to 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s,

except in the upper 50s to upper 60s valleys. Lows in the upper

30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ522-261100-

Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows

in the 40s. Gusts up to 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s, except in the mid to upper 60s valleys. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s, except in the 50s valleys. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s,

except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys.

$$

WAZ523-261100-

Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly

clear overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph overnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in

the upper 60s to lower 70s valleys. Light wind, becoming south

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in

the lower to mid 70s valleys. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s,

except in the lower to mid 60s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-261100-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Patchy blowing dust

through the night. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. West

wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up

to 45 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

