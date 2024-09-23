WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

325 FPUS56 KPDT 252156

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

WAZ026-261100-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Patchy blowing dust

through the night. Lows in the 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

60s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ027-261100-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly

clear overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ028-261100-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly

cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph overnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ029-261100-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ030-261100-