WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
_____
325 FPUS56 KPDT 252156
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
255 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
WAZ026-261100-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
255 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Patchy blowing dust
through the night. Lows in the 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the
60s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
$$
WAZ027-261100-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
255 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly
clear overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. West wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
WAZ028-261100-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
255 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly
cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. West wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph overnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
$$
WAZ029-261100-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
255 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.
Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
WAZ030-261100-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
255 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
overnight. Patchy blowing dust through the night. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Gusts up
to 20 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s,
except in the upper 50s to upper 60s valleys. Lows in the upper
30s to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ522-261100-
Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-
Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton
255 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall
amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows
in the 40s. Gusts up to 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s, except in the mid to upper 60s valleys. Lows in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to
mid 50s, except in the 50s valleys. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s,
except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys.
$$
WAZ523-261100-
Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
255 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly
clear overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph overnight. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in
the upper 60s to lower 70s valleys. Light wind, becoming south
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in
the lower to mid 70s valleys. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to
around 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s,
except in the lower to mid 60s valleys.
$$
WAZ521-261100-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
255 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers
in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Patchy blowing dust
through the night. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. West
wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up
to 45 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather