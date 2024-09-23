WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

$$

WAZ030-232300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

60s, except in the lower to mid 70s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s, except in the lower to mid

80s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s, except in the upper 70s to

mid 80s valleys. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s, except in the lower 60s to lower 70s valleys. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the

lower 60s to lower 70s valleys.

$$

WAZ522-232300-

Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the upper

50s to lower 60s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the mid 50s to

lower 60s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ523-232300-

Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s, except in the

80s valleys. Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ521-232300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

