WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
WAZ026-232300-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the
evening, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light wind,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
WAZ027-232300-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light wind,
becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain showers. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
WAZ028-232300-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light wind, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South wind
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the upper 40s to
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
WAZ029-232300-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
WAZ030-232300-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
60s, except in the lower to mid 70s valleys.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s, except in the lower to mid
80s valleys.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s, except in the upper 70s to
mid 80s valleys. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s, except in the lower 60s to lower 70s valleys. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the
lower 60s to lower 70s valleys.
WAZ522-232300-
Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-
Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton
358 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the upper
50s to lower 60s valleys.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the mid 50s to
lower 60s valleys.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
WAZ523-232300-
Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph
in the evening, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s, except in the
80s valleys. Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph with
gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
WAZ521-232300-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
