WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024
067 FPUS56 KPDT 211059
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
WAZ026-212300-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning,
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind, becoming west 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
WAZ027-212300-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning,
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light wind, becoming west 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West wind
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
WAZ028-212300-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. South wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ029-212300-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
$$
WAZ030-212300-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming clear. Lows in
the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s, except in the upper 60s to lower 70s
valleys.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, except in the
lower 70s to lower 80s valleys.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s, except in
the lower to mid 60s valleys.
$$
WAZ522-212300-
Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-
Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton
358 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s,
except in the lower to mid 60s valleys. Lows in the lower 40s to
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the lower
to mid 60s valleys.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ523-212300-
Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in the 70s valleys. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except
in the mid to upper 70s valleys. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts
to around 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in
the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s.
$$
WAZ521-212300-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
$$
