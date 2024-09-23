Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 21, 2024

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024

_____

067 FPUS56 KPDT 211059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

WAZ026-212300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind, becoming west 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ027-212300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light wind, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ028-212300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ029-212300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ030-212300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming clear. Lows in

the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s, except in the upper 60s to lower 70s

valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, except in the

lower 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s, except in

the lower to mid 60s valleys.

$$

WAZ522-212300-

Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton

358 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s,

except in the lower to mid 60s valleys. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the lower

to mid 60s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ523-212300-

Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in the 70s valleys. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except

in the mid to upper 70s valleys. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in

the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

$$

WAZ521-212300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

