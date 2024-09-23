WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West wind
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light
wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s, except in the
upper 60s to mid 70s valleys.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s, except in the
lower to mid 60s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the lower 60s to
lower 70s valleys.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s,
except in the 60s valleys.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-
Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the lower to mid
60s valleys.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the lower to mid 60s
valleys.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in
the lower to mid 70s valleys. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West wind
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s, except in the upper 60s to mid 70s valleys. Lows in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
