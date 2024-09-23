Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2024

_____

521 FPUS56 KPDT 181059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

WAZ026-182300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ027-182300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ028-182300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ029-182300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ030-182300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s, except in the

upper 60s to mid 70s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s, except in the

lower to mid 60s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the lower 60s to

lower 70s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s,

except in the 60s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ522-182300-

Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the lower to mid

60s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the lower to mid 60s

valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ523-182300-

Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in

the lower to mid 70s valleys. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s, except in the upper 60s to mid 70s valleys. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ521-182300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

