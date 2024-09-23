WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s, except in the

upper 60s to mid 70s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s, except in the

lower to mid 60s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the lower 60s to

lower 70s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s,

except in the 60s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

WAZ522-182300-

Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the lower to mid

60s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the lower to mid 60s

valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

WAZ523-182300-

Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in

the lower to mid 70s valleys. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s, except in the upper 60s to mid 70s valleys. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

WAZ521-182300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

