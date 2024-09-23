Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

AP News, Associated Press

_____

774 FPUS56 KPQR 240936

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for NW Oregon and SW Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

235 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

This is an automatically-generated product based on an average of

hundreds of grid points in the zone. The forecast may not be

representative of the exact location you are interested in. For

a more specific forecast, please visit

https://www.weather.gov/portland and (1)

click a location on the map or (2) type a location into the

upper-left corner of the page.

If you notice a problem with this product, please email

w-pqr.webmaster@noaa.gov

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ201-242300-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Tokeland, Ocean Park,

Long Beach, and Naselle

235 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. West

wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Raymond 81 55 63

Long Beach 71 56 65

$$

WAZ202-242300-

Willapa and Wahkiakum Lowlands-

Including the cities of Cathlamet, Rosburg, Lebam, and Willapa

235 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Cathlamet 84 57 63

$$

WAZ203-242300-

Willapa Hills-

Including the city of Brooklyn

235 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph, becoming light this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Brooklyn 80 55 60

$$

WAZ204-242300-

Cowlitz County Lowlands-

Including the cities of Kelso, Longview, Castle Rock, Kalama,

and Woodland

235 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows

around 50. Winds light in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Winds light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE

Kelso/Longview 88 59 66

Kalama 89 59 67

Castle Rock 86 57 65

$$

WAZ205-242300-

North Clark County Lowlands-

Including the cities of Ridgefield, Battle Ground, Hockinson,

Brush Prairie, and La Center

235 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Winds light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds

light. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds

light. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds light in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light and variable winds, becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE

Ridgefield 89 60 66

Battle Ground 90 57 65

Brush Prairie 90 58 66

$$

WAZ207-242300-

East Clark County Lowlands-

Including the cities of Camas and Washougal

235 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Winds light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Winds

light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE

Camas 90 59 67

Washougal 89 59 67

$$

WAZ206-242300-

Inner Vancouver Metro-

Including the cities of Vancouver, Salmon Creek, and Evergreen

235 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Winds light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 60. Winds light. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds light in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light and variable winds, becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE

Vancouver 89 61 66

Salmon Creek 90 59 67

$$

WAZ208-242300-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Yacolt, Amboy, Lake Merwin, and Toutle

235 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 40s. Winds light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Winds light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE

Yacolt 90 54 65

Toutle 87 55 64

$$

WAZ211-242300-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Mt. St. Helens, Larch Mountain,

and Indian Heaven Wilderness

235 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. East wind

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain after midnight. Snow

level above 8000 feet after midnight. Winds light. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in

the evening. Snow level 8000 feet, decreasing to 6500 feet after

midnight. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet, increasing

to Free air freezing level 13000 feet in the afternoon. Winds

light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level

above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE

Johnston Ridge 78 54 56

Stabler 89 58 67

$$

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

