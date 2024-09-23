WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2024
Zone Forecasts for NW Oregon and SW Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
235 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ201-242300-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Tokeland, Ocean Park,
Long Beach, and Naselle
235 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. West
wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Raymond 81 55 63
Long Beach 71 56 65
WAZ202-242300-
Willapa and Wahkiakum Lowlands-
Including the cities of Cathlamet, Rosburg, Lebam, and Willapa
235 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an
inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light after midnight. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Cathlamet 84 57 63
WAZ203-242300-
Willapa Hills-
Including the city of Brooklyn
235 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph, becoming light this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an
inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light after midnight. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Brooklyn 80 55 60
WAZ204-242300-
Cowlitz County Lowlands-
Including the cities of Kelso, Longview, Castle Rock, Kalama,
and Woodland
235 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light.
Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around
a quarter of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows
around 50. Winds light in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. Winds light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE
Kelso/Longview 88 59 66
Kalama 89 59 67
Castle Rock 86 57 65
WAZ205-242300-
North Clark County Lowlands-
Including the cities of Ridgefield, Battle Ground, Hockinson,
Brush Prairie, and La Center
235 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Winds light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds
light. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a
quarter of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds light in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. Light and variable winds, becoming light in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE
Ridgefield 89 60 66
Battle Ground 90 57 65
Brush Prairie 90 58 66
WAZ207-242300-
East Clark County Lowlands-
Including the cities of Camas and Washougal
235 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Winds light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a
quarter of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Winds
light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE
Camas 90 59 67
Washougal 89 59 67
WAZ206-242300-
Inner Vancouver Metro-
Including the cities of Vancouver, Salmon Creek, and Evergreen
235 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Winds light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
around 60. Winds light. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds light in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. Light and variable winds, becoming light in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE
Vancouver 89 61 66
Salmon Creek 90 59 67
WAZ208-242300-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Yacolt, Amboy, Lake Merwin, and Toutle
235 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light.
Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in
the upper 40s. Winds light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Winds light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE
Yacolt 90 54 65
Toutle 87 55 64
WAZ211-242300-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Mt. St. Helens, Larch Mountain,
and Indian Heaven Wilderness
235 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. East wind
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain after midnight. Snow
level above 8000 feet after midnight. Winds light. Chance of rain
50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in
the evening. Snow level 8000 feet, decreasing to 6500 feet after
midnight. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet, increasing
to Free air freezing level 13000 feet in the afternoon. Winds
light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level
above 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Snow level above 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level
13000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level
11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.
TEMPERATURE
Johnston Ridge 78 54 56
Stabler 89 58 67
