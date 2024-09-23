WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Zone Forecasts for NW Oregon and SW Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

258 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Tokeland, Ocean Park,

Long Beach, and Naselle

259 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds light,

rising to northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Raymond 64 51 64

Long Beach 65 55 64

Willapa and Wahkiakum Lowlands-

Including the cities of Cathlamet, Rosburg, Lebam, and Willapa

259 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Winds light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE

Cathlamet 65 52 64

Willapa Hills-

Including the city of Brooklyn

259 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Winds light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Brooklyn 63 49 64

Cowlitz County Lowlands-

Including the cities of Kelso, Longview, Castle Rock, Kalama,

and Woodland

259 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Winds light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE

Kelso/Longview 69 51 68

Kalama 72 52 69

Castle Rock 70 49 68

North Clark County Lowlands-

Including the cities of Ridgefield, Battle Ground, Hockinson,