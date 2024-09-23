Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2024

_____

952 FPUS56 KPQR 190959

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for NW Oregon and SW Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

258 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

This is an automatically-generated product based on an average of

hundreds of grid points in the zone. The forecast may not be

representative of the exact location you are interested in. For

a more specific forecast, please visit

https://www.weather.gov/portland and (1)

click a location on the map or (2) type a location into the

upper-left corner of the page.

If you notice a problem with this product, please email

w-pqr.webmaster@noaa.gov

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Friday.

WAZ201-192300-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Tokeland, Ocean Park,

Long Beach, and Naselle

259 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds light,

rising to northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Raymond 64 51 64

Long Beach 65 55 64

$$

WAZ202-192300-

Willapa and Wahkiakum Lowlands-

Including the cities of Cathlamet, Rosburg, Lebam, and Willapa

259 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Winds light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE

Cathlamet 65 52 64

$$

WAZ203-192300-

Willapa Hills-

Including the city of Brooklyn

259 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Winds light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Brooklyn 63 49 64

$$

WAZ204-192300-

Cowlitz County Lowlands-

Including the cities of Kelso, Longview, Castle Rock, Kalama,

and Woodland

259 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Winds light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE

Kelso/Longview 69 51 68

Kalama 72 52 69

Castle Rock 70 49 68

$$

WAZ205-192300-

North Clark County Lowlands-

Including the cities of Ridgefield, Battle Ground, Hockinson,

Brush Prairie, and La Center

259 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Winds light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE

Ridgefield 71 50 68

Battle Ground 71 47 68

Brush Prairie 71 48 68

$$

WAZ207-192300-

East Clark County Lowlands-

Including the cities of Camas and Washougal

259 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds

light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Winds light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE

Camas 71 50 69

Washougal 71 50 67

$$

WAZ206-192300-

Inner Vancouver Metro-

Including the cities of Vancouver, Salmon Creek, and Evergreen

259 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds

light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Winds light.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming light in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE

Vancouver 71 53 69

Salmon Creek 71 51 69

$$

WAZ208-192300-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Yacolt, Amboy, Lake Merwin, and Toutle

259 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds

light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Winds light.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Winds light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE

Yacolt 69 44 66

Toutle 68 47 65

$$

WAZ211-192300-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Mt. St. Helens, Larch Mountain,

and Indian Heaven Wilderness

259 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet, increasing to

Free air freezing level 14000 feet this afternoon. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 13000 feet. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

Winds light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Free

air freezing level 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE

Johnston Ridge 58 42 54

Stabler 71 47 66

$$

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

