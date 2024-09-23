WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2024
_____
952 FPUS56 KPQR 190959
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for NW Oregon and SW Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
258 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Friday.
WAZ201-192300-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Tokeland, Ocean Park,
Long Beach, and Naselle
259 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds light,
rising to northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Raymond 64 51 64
Long Beach 65 55 64
$$
WAZ202-192300-
Willapa and Wahkiakum Lowlands-
Including the cities of Cathlamet, Rosburg, Lebam, and Willapa
259 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. Winds light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE
Cathlamet 65 52 64
$$
WAZ203-192300-
Willapa Hills-
Including the city of Brooklyn
259 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. Winds light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Brooklyn 63 49 64
$$
WAZ204-192300-
Cowlitz County Lowlands-
Including the cities of Kelso, Longview, Castle Rock, Kalama,
and Woodland
259 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. Winds light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE
Kelso/Longview 69 51 68
Kalama 72 52 69
Castle Rock 70 49 68
$$
WAZ205-192300-
North Clark County Lowlands-
Including the cities of Ridgefield, Battle Ground, Hockinson,
Brush Prairie, and La Center
259 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Winds light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE
Ridgefield 71 50 68
Battle Ground 71 47 68
Brush Prairie 71 48 68
$$
WAZ207-192300-
East Clark County Lowlands-
Including the cities of Camas and Washougal
259 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds
light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds
light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Winds light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE
Camas 71 50 69
Washougal 71 50 67
$$
WAZ206-192300-
Inner Vancouver Metro-
Including the cities of Vancouver, Salmon Creek, and Evergreen
259 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds
light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Winds light.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming light in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE
Vancouver 71 53 69
Salmon Creek 71 51 69
$$
WAZ208-192300-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Yacolt, Amboy, Lake Merwin, and Toutle
259 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds
light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Winds light.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. Winds light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE
Yacolt 69 44 66
Toutle 68 47 65
$$
WAZ211-192300-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Mt. St. Helens, Larch Mountain,
and Indian Heaven Wilderness
259 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet, increasing to
Free air freezing level 14000 feet this afternoon. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Free air
freezing level 13000 feet. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.
Winds light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level
13000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Free
air freezing level 16000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level
16000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Snow level above 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE
Johnston Ridge 58 42 54
Stabler 71 47 66
$$
