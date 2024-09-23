WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Zone Forecasts for NW Oregon and SW Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

212 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Thursday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Tokeland, Ocean Park,

Long Beach, and Naselle

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. Winds light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South wind 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Raymond 62 48 66

Long Beach 62 52 65

Willapa and Wahkiakum Lowlands-

Including the cities of Cathlamet, Rosburg, Lebam, and Willapa

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE

Cathlamet 63 49 69

Willapa Hills-

Including the city of Brooklyn

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds light. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Winds light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Brooklyn 60 47 65

Cowlitz County Lowlands-

Including the cities of Kelso, Longview, Castle Rock, Kalama,

and Woodland

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds

light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming light in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE

Kelso/Longview 66 50 71

Kalama 67 50 73

Castle Rock 65 48 70

North Clark County Lowlands-

Including the cities of Ridgefield, Battle Ground, Hockinson,

Brush Prairie, and La Center

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds

light in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light and variable winds, becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

Winds light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly