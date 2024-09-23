WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Zone Forecasts for NW Oregon and SW Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
212 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Thursday.
WAZ201-252300-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Tokeland, Ocean Park,
Long Beach, and Naselle
212 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain this morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts
around a half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows
around 50. Winds light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South wind 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Raymond 62 48 66
Long Beach 62 52 65
WAZ202-252300-
Willapa and Wahkiakum Lowlands-
Including the cities of Cathlamet, Rosburg, Lebam, and Willapa
212 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain this morning, then showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE
Cathlamet 63 49 69
WAZ203-252300-
Willapa Hills-
Including the city of Brooklyn
212 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds light. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. Winds light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Brooklyn 60 47 65
WAZ204-252300-
Cowlitz County Lowlands-
Including the cities of Kelso, Longview, Castle Rock, Kalama,
and Woodland
212 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds
light. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming light in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE
Kelso/Longview 66 50 71
Kalama 67 50 73
Castle Rock 65 48 70
WAZ205-252300-
North Clark County Lowlands-
Including the cities of Ridgefield, Battle Ground, Hockinson,
Brush Prairie, and La Center
212 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers likely with a
slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds
light in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. Light and variable winds, becoming light in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
Winds light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming
north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE
Ridgefield 66 49 71
Battle Ground 66 48 71
Brush Prairie 67 48 72
WAZ207-252300-
East Clark County Lowlands-
Including the cities of Camas and Washougal
212 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 50. Winds light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
Winds light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE
Camas 68 51 73
Washougal 68 51 72
WAZ206-252300-
Inner Vancouver Metro-
Including the cities of Vancouver, Salmon Creek, and Evergreen
212 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds
light. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming light in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
Winds light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming
light in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE
Vancouver 68 51 72
Salmon Creek 67 50 72
WAZ208-252300-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Yacolt, Amboy, Lake Merwin, and Toutle
212 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds
light. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth
of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 70.
Winds light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds
light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70. Winds light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE
Yacolt 65 45 70
Toutle 64 44 69
WAZ211-252300-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Mt. St. Helens, Larch Mountain,
and Indian Heaven Wilderness
212 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain this morning, then
rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet in the evening. West wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a
tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet, increasing
to Free air freezing level 13000 feet in the afternoon. Winds
light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level above
8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Winds
light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level
14000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.
TEMPERATURE
Johnston Ridge 58 41 58
Stabler 67 45 71
