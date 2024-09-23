WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2024
200 FPUS56 KPQR 181006
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for NW Oregon and SW Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
306 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Thursday.
WAZ201-182300-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Tokeland, Ocean Park,
Long Beach, and Naselle
306 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE
Raymond 68 52 65
Long Beach 68 55 66
WAZ202-182300-
Willapa and Wahkiakum Lowlands-
Including the cities of Cathlamet, Rosburg, Lebam, and Willapa
306 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. Winds light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds
light.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE
Cathlamet 69 52 65
WAZ203-182300-
Willapa Hills-
Including the city of Brooklyn
306 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. Winds light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds
light.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s. Winds light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE
Brooklyn 67 52 64
WAZ204-182300-
Cowlitz County Lowlands-
Including the cities of Kelso, Longview, Castle Rock, Kalama,
and Woodland
306 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds
light.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. Winds light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
TEMPERATURE
Kelso/Longview 72 54 69
Kalama 74 55 72
Castle Rock 72 52 71
WAZ205-182300-
North Clark County Lowlands-
Including the cities of Ridgefield, Battle Ground, Hockinson,
Brush Prairie, and La Center
306 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. Winds light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70. Winds light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE
Ridgefield 73 54 71
Battle Ground 72 50 71
Brush Prairie 73 51 71
WAZ207-182300-
East Clark County Lowlands-
Including the cities of Camas and Washougal
306 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. Winds light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds
light in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds
light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE
Camas 73 54 72
Washougal 71 54 71
WAZ206-182300-
Inner Vancouver Metro-
Including the cities of Vancouver, Salmon Creek, and Evergreen
306 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Winds light.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. Winds light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE
Vancouver 73 55 72
Salmon Creek 73 54 72
WAZ208-182300-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Yacolt, Amboy, Lake Merwin, and Toutle
306 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Winds light.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s. Winds light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TEMPERATURE
Yacolt 71 47 70
Toutle 69 50 68
WAZ211-182300-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Mt. St. Helens, Larch Mountain,
and Indian Heaven Wilderness
306 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet,
increasing to Free air freezing level 12000 feet this afternoon.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet,
increasing to Free air freezing level 13000 feet after midnight.
Winds light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet, increasing
to Free air freezing level 14000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet, decreasing to
Free air freezing level 13000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. West
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level
13000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Snow level above 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Free
air freezing level 16000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.
TEMPERATURE
Johnston Ridge 58 46 59
Stabler 71 50 71
