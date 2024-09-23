WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2024

_____

200 FPUS56 KPQR 181006

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for NW Oregon and SW Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

306 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

This is an automatically-generated product based on an average of

hundreds of grid points in the zone. The forecast may not be

representative of the exact location you are interested in. For

a more specific forecast, please visit

https://www.weather.gov/portland and (1)

click a location on the map or (2) type a location into the

upper-left corner of the page.

If you notice a problem with this product, please email

w-pqr.webmaster@noaa.gov

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ201-182300-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Tokeland, Ocean Park,

Long Beach, and Naselle

306 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE

Raymond 68 52 65

Long Beach 68 55 66

$$

WAZ202-182300-

Willapa and Wahkiakum Lowlands-

Including the cities of Cathlamet, Rosburg, Lebam, and Willapa

306 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Winds light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds

light.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE

Cathlamet 69 52 65

$$

WAZ203-182300-

Willapa Hills-

Including the city of Brooklyn

306 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Winds light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds

light.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Winds light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE

Brooklyn 67 52 64

$$

WAZ204-182300-

Cowlitz County Lowlands-

Including the cities of Kelso, Longview, Castle Rock, Kalama,

and Woodland

306 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds

light.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Winds light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE

Kelso/Longview 72 54 69

Kalama 74 55 72

Castle Rock 72 52 71

$$

WAZ205-182300-

North Clark County Lowlands-

Including the cities of Ridgefield, Battle Ground, Hockinson,

Brush Prairie, and La Center

306 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the