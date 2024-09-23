WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2024

Zone Forecasts for NW Oregon and SW Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

1120 PM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Monday, Monday Night, and

Tuesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Tokeland, Ocean Park,

Long Beach, and Naselle

1120 PM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds light. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Raymond 57 71 57 80

Long Beach 57 68 58 71

Willapa and Wahkiakum Lowlands-

Including the cities of Cathlamet, Rosburg, Lebam, and Willapa

1120 PM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light this evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Winds light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds

light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Cathlamet 58 74 59 83

Willapa Hills-

Including the city of Brooklyn

1120 PM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Winds light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Winds light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Brooklyn 57 70 57 79

Cowlitz County Lowlands-

Including the cities of Kelso, Longview, Castle Rock, Kalama,

and Woodland

1120 PM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Winds light this evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Winds light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Kelso/Longview 57 77 59 86

Kalama 58 80 59 89

Castle Rock 56 77 58 86

North Clark County Lowlands-

Including the cities of Ridgefield, Battle Ground, Hockinson,

Brush Prairie, and La Center

1120 PM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Winds light.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around