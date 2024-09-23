WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2024
977 FPUS56 KPQR 230621
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for NW Oregon and SW Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
1120 PM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
This is an automatically-generated product based on an average of
hundreds of grid points in the zone. The forecast may not be
representative of the exact location you are interested in. For
a more specific forecast, please visit
https://www.weather.gov/portland and (1)
click a location on the map or (2) type a location into the
upper-left corner of the page.
If you notice a problem with this product, please email
w-pqr.webmaster@noaa.gov
Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Monday, Monday Night, and
Tuesday.
WAZ201-231100-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Tokeland, Ocean Park,
Long Beach, and Naselle
1120 PM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds light. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds
light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Raymond 57 71 57 80
Long Beach 57 68 58 71
$$
WAZ202-231100-
Willapa and Wahkiakum Lowlands-
Including the cities of Cathlamet, Rosburg, Lebam, and Willapa
1120 PM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light this evening, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Winds light. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds
light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds
light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Cathlamet 58 74 59 83
$$
WAZ203-231100-
Willapa Hills-
Including the city of Brooklyn
1120 PM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Winds light. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Winds light. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Brooklyn 57 70 57 79
$$
WAZ204-231100-
Cowlitz County Lowlands-
Including the cities of Kelso, Longview, Castle Rock, Kalama,
and Woodland
1120 PM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Winds light this evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Winds light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Kelso/Longview 57 77 59 86
Kalama 58 80 59 89
Castle Rock 56 77 58 86
$$
WAZ205-231100-
North Clark County Lowlands-
Including the cities of Ridgefield, Battle Ground, Hockinson,
Brush Prairie, and La Center
1120 PM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Winds light.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
80. Winds light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Winds light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE
Ridgefield 56 78 58 89
Battle Ground 53 79 57 89
Brush Prairie 53 79 57 90
$$
WAZ207-231100-
East Clark County Lowlands-
Including the cities of Camas and Washougal
1120 PM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Winds light this evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Winds light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Winds light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE
Camas 55 80 58 90
Washougal 55 79 59 89
$$
WAZ206-231100-
Inner Vancouver Metro-
Including the cities of Vancouver, Salmon Creek, and Evergreen
1120 PM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Winds light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE
Vancouver 58 79 60 89
Salmon Creek 56 79 58 89
$$
WAZ208-231100-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Yacolt, Amboy, Lake Merwin, and Toutle
1120 PM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Winds light this evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds
light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Yacolt 51 78 56 89
Toutle 54 75 54 84
$$
WAZ211-231100-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Mt. St. Helens, Larch Mountain,
and Indian Heaven Wilderness
1120 PM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet, increasing to Free
air freezing level 14000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet,
increasing to Free air freezing level 16000 feet in the
afternoon. Winds light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.
Winds light, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. East wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level
15000 feet. Winds light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 8000 feet. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Snow level above 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level
11000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.
TEMPERATURE
Johnston Ridge 51 66 56 77
Stabler 54 80 60 87
$$
