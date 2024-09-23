WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024

_____

Zone Forecasts for NW Oregon and SW Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

153 PM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Saturday, Saturday Night,

and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Tokeland, Ocean Park,

Long Beach, and Naselle

153 PM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Raymond 47 71 49 68

Long Beach 52 66 54 67

Willapa and Wahkiakum Lowlands-

Including the cities of Cathlamet, Rosburg, Lebam, and Willapa

153 PM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Winds light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Cathlamet 47 72 51 69

Willapa Hills-

Including the city of Brooklyn

153 PM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Winds light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Brooklyn 46 70 49 66

Cowlitz County Lowlands-

Including the cities of Kelso, Longview, Castle Rock, Kalama,

and Woodland

153 PM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Winds light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds

light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Kelso/Longview 48 75 51 73

Kalama 49 76 52 76

Castle Rock 47 73 49 74

North Clark County Lowlands-

Including the cities of Ridgefield, Battle Ground, Hockinson,

Brush Prairie, and La Center

153 PM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds light.