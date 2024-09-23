WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024
_____
570 FPUS56 KPQR 202054
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for NW Oregon and SW Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
153 PM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
This is an automatically-generated product based on an average of
hundreds of grid points in the zone. The forecast may not be
representative of the exact location you are interested in. For
a more specific forecast, please visit
https://www.weather.gov/portland and (1)
click a location on the map or (2) type a location into the
upper-left corner of the page.
If you notice a problem with this product, please email
w-pqr.webmaster@noaa.gov
Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Saturday, Saturday Night,
and Sunday.
WAZ201-211100-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Tokeland, Ocean Park,
Long Beach, and Naselle
153 PM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Raymond 47 71 49 68
Long Beach 52 66 54 67
$$
WAZ202-211100-
Willapa and Wahkiakum Lowlands-
Including the cities of Cathlamet, Rosburg, Lebam, and Willapa
153 PM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Winds light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Cathlamet 47 72 51 69
$$
WAZ203-211100-
Willapa Hills-
Including the city of Brooklyn
153 PM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Winds light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds
light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Brooklyn 46 70 49 66
$$
WAZ204-211100-
Cowlitz County Lowlands-
Including the cities of Kelso, Longview, Castle Rock, Kalama,
and Woodland
153 PM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Winds light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds
light. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Kelso/Longview 48 75 51 73
Kalama 49 76 52 76
Castle Rock 47 73 49 74
$$
WAZ205-211100-
North Clark County Lowlands-
Including the cities of Ridgefield, Battle Ground, Hockinson,
Brush Prairie, and La Center
153 PM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Ridgefield 47 75 50 75
Battle Ground 44 76 49 75
Brush Prairie 44 76 49 76
$$
WAZ207-211100-
East Clark County Lowlands-
Including the cities of Camas and Washougal
153 PM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Winds light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Camas 47 76 50 76
Washougal 47 76 51 75
$$
WAZ206-211100-
Inner Vancouver Metro-
Including the cities of Vancouver, Salmon Creek, and Evergreen
153 PM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds
light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Vancouver 49 75 53 76
Salmon Creek 47 76 51 76
$$
WAZ208-211100-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Yacolt, Amboy, Lake Merwin, and Toutle
153 PM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds
light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Winds light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Yacolt 42 75 47 74
Toutle 43 71 47 71
$$
WAZ211-211100-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Mt. St. Helens, Larch Mountain,
and Indian Heaven Wilderness
153 PM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet, decreasing
to Free air freezing level 12000 feet in the afternoon. Winds
light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level
13000 feet. Winds light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet,
decreasing to Free air freezing level 12000 feet in the
afternoon. Winds light, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level
13000 feet, increasing to Free air freezing level 14000 feet
after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level
16000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Snow level above 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE
Johnston Ridge 42 64 49 63
Stabler 46 76 52 76
$$
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather