WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Monday.

WAZ201-222300-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Tokeland, Ocean Park,

Long Beach, and Naselle

210 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Winds light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. Winds light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds

light.

.TUESDAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Raymond 67 57 71

Long Beach 66 58 69

WAZ202-222300-

Willapa and Wahkiakum Lowlands-

Including the cities of Cathlamet, Rosburg, Lebam, and Willapa

210 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Winds light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Cathlamet 69 58 73

WAZ203-222300-

Willapa Hills-

Including the city of Brooklyn

210 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Brooklyn 66 57 70

WAZ204-222300-

Cowlitz County Lowlands-

Including the cities of Kelso, Longview, Castle Rock, Kalama,

and Woodland

210 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Winds light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

and variable winds, becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Kelso/Longview 74 57 77

Kalama 75 58 79

Castle Rock 74 56 76

WAZ205-222300-

North Clark County Lowlands-

Including the cities of Ridgefield, Battle Ground, Hockinson,

Brush Prairie, and La Center

210 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the