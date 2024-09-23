WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2024
_____
262 FPUS56 KPQR 220910
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for NW Oregon and SW Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
210 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
This is an automatically-generated product based on an average of
hundreds of grid points in the zone. The forecast may not be
representative of the exact location you are interested in. For
a more specific forecast, please visit
https://www.weather.gov/portland and (1)
click a location on the map or (2) type a location into the
upper-left corner of the page.
If you notice a problem with this product, please email
w-pqr.webmaster@noaa.gov
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Monday.
WAZ201-222300-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Tokeland, Ocean Park,
Long Beach, and Naselle
210 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Winds light.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 70. Winds light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds
light.
.TUESDAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Raymond 67 57 71
Long Beach 66 58 69
$$
WAZ202-222300-
Willapa and Wahkiakum Lowlands-
Including the cities of Cathlamet, Rosburg, Lebam, and Willapa
210 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Winds light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds
light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around
50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Cathlamet 69 58 73
$$
WAZ203-222300-
Willapa Hills-
Including the city of Brooklyn
210 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Brooklyn 66 57 70
$$
WAZ204-222300-
Cowlitz County Lowlands-
Including the cities of Kelso, Longview, Castle Rock, Kalama,
and Woodland
210 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Winds light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
and variable winds, becoming light in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Kelso/Longview 74 57 77
Kalama 75 58 79
Castle Rock 74 56 76
$$
WAZ205-222300-
North Clark County Lowlands-
Including the cities of Ridgefield, Battle Ground, Hockinson,
Brush Prairie, and La Center
210 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming light in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Winds light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE
Ridgefield 75 56 77
Battle Ground 75 54 78
Brush Prairie 76 54 78
$$
WAZ207-222300-
East Clark County Lowlands-
Including the cities of Camas and Washougal
210 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Winds light in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming light in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light,
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE
Camas 76 55 79
Washougal 75 55 78
$$
WAZ206-222300-
Inner Vancouver Metro-
Including the cities of Vancouver, Salmon Creek, and Evergreen
210 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Winds light.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming light in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Vancouver 76 58 78
Salmon Creek 76 56 78
$$
WAZ208-222300-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Yacolt, Amboy, Lake Merwin, and Toutle
210 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Winds light.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming light in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Yacolt 74 51 77
Toutle 71 54 74
$$
WAZ211-222300-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Mt. St. Helens, Larch Mountain,
and Indian Heaven Wilderness
210 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. West
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet,
increasing to Free air freezing level 14000 feet after midnight.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Free air
freezing level 15000 feet, increasing to Free air freezing level
16000 feet in the afternoon. Winds light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.
Winds light, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. East wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level
15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level above
8000 feet. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level above
8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.
TEMPERATURE
Johnston Ridge 63 51 66
Stabler 75 54 80
$$
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather