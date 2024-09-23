WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024
727 FPUS56 KPQR 210751
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for NW Oregon and SW Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
1250 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Sunday.
WAZ201-212300-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Tokeland, Ocean Park,
Long Beach, and Naselle
1250 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. Winds light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Winds light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Raymond 71 49 67
Long Beach 66 54 67
WAZ202-212300-
Willapa and Wahkiakum Lowlands-
Including the cities of Cathlamet, Rosburg, Lebam, and Willapa
1250 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Winds light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds
light.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. Winds light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
Winds light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds
light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Cathlamet 72 50 70
WAZ203-212300-
Willapa Hills-
Including the city of Brooklyn
1250 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
Winds light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds
light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Brooklyn 70 48 67
WAZ204-212300-
Cowlitz County Lowlands-
Including the cities of Kelso, Longview, Castle Rock, Kalama,
and Woodland
1250 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Winds light.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Winds light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Winds light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds
light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Kelso/Longview 74 51 74
Kalama 76 52 76
Castle Rock 74 49 75
WAZ205-212300-
North Clark County Lowlands-
Including the cities of Ridgefield, Battle Ground, Hockinson,
Brush Prairie, and La Center
1250 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Winds light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Winds light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows
around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Ridgefield 75 51 75
Battle Ground 76 49 75
Brush Prairie 76 49 76
WAZ207-212300-
East Clark County Lowlands-
Including the cities of Camas and Washougal
1250 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Winds light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Winds light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Winds light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Camas 77 50 76
Washougal 76 51 75
WAZ206-212300-
Inner Vancouver Metro-
Including the cities of Vancouver, Salmon Creek, and Evergreen
1250 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Winds light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Vancouver 75 53 76
Salmon Creek 76 51 76
WAZ208-212300-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Yacolt, Amboy, Lake Merwin, and Toutle
1250 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Winds light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds light.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming light in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Yacolt 75 48 75
Toutle 72 47 72
WAZ211-212300-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Mt. St. Helens, Larch Mountain,
and Indian Heaven Wilderness
1250 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet, decreasing to
Free air freezing level 12000 feet this afternoon. Winds light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.
Winds light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. Winds
light, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level
12000 feet, increasing to Free air freezing level 13000 feet
after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet,
increasing to Free air freezing level 16000 feet in the
afternoon. Winds light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level
15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Snow level 7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE
Johnston Ridge 64 50 63
Stabler 76 51 76
