WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024

Zone Forecasts for NW Oregon and SW Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

1250 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

This is an automatically-generated product based on an average of

hundreds of grid points in the zone. The forecast may not be

representative of the exact location you are interested in. For

a more specific forecast, please visit

https://www.weather.gov/portland and (1)

click a location on the map or (2) type a location into the

upper-left corner of the page.

If you notice a problem with this product, please email

w-pqr.webmaster@noaa.gov

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Tokeland, Ocean Park,

Long Beach, and Naselle

1250 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Winds light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Winds light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Raymond 71 49 67

Long Beach 66 54 67

Willapa and Wahkiakum Lowlands-

Including the cities of Cathlamet, Rosburg, Lebam, and Willapa

1250 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Winds light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds

light.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Winds light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Winds light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds

light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Cathlamet 72 50 70

Willapa Hills-

Including the city of Brooklyn

1250 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Winds light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds

light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Brooklyn 70 48 67

Cowlitz County Lowlands-

Including the cities of Kelso, Longview, Castle Rock, Kalama,

and Woodland

1250 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Winds light.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Winds light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Winds light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds

light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Kelso/Longview 74 51 74

Kalama 76 52 76

Castle Rock 74 49 75

