WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North part, light wind.

South part, light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 72 57 81 / 20 10

WAZ504-232300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny early in the afternoon

then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 72 59 82 / 10 10

Olympia 73 57 80 / 10 10

WAZ512-232300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WAZ514-232300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 69 55 72 / 30 10

Sequim 71 55 73 / 20 10

WAZ515-232300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Partly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 63 55 66 / 60 10

WAZ517-232300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 66 59 74 / 30 10

WAZ516-232300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 68 57 74 / 60 10

WAZ513-232300-

Olympics-

357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Snow level near

13500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 59 55 66 / 20 10

WAZ567-232300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Partly sunny late in the afternoon. Snow level near

13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near

12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, a chance of thunderstorms and showers

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then cloudy with rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 55 52 69 / 40 10

WAZ568-232300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 13000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

wind in the passes to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet. Light

wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind in the

passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, a chance of thunderstorms and showers

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 65 53 80 / 10 10

Stevens Pass 61 53 76 / 10 10

WAZ569-232300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers, a chance of thunderstorms

and showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

