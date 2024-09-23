WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2024
809 FPUS56 KSEW 231057
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-232300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 72 58 76 / 10 10
$$
WAZ559-232300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with rain at times after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 71 58 77 / 10 10
$$
WAZ507-232300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then cloudy with rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 71 57 71 / 10 10
Everett 69 57 72 / 20 10
$$
WAZ509-232300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 75 59 81 / 10 10
Tacoma 73 58 79 / 10 10
$$
WAZ556-232300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 73 59 79 / 10 10
$$
WAZ555-232300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 72 59 82 / 20 10
Enumclaw 73 58 81 / 10 10
North Bend 75 57 85 / 20 10
$$
WAZ503-232300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower
70s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 68 56 74 / 40 10
Sumas 68 57 79 / 50 10
$$
WAZ506-232300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 69 55 70 / 40 10
Mount Vernon 69 56 73 / 40 10
$$
WAZ001-232300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to
10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 68 55 71 / 40 10
Eastsound 65 57 66 / 50 10
$$
WAZ510-232300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 67 54 66 / 40 10
Port Townsend 70 55 69 / 30 10
$$
WAZ511-232300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northeast
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North part, light wind.
South part, light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 72 57 81 / 20 10
$$
WAZ504-232300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny early in the afternoon
then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 72 59 82 / 10 10
Olympia 73 57 80 / 10 10
$$
WAZ512-232300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
WAZ514-232300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 69 55 72 / 30 10
Sequim 71 55 73 / 20 10
$$
WAZ515-232300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers early in the
afternoon. Partly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming variable to
10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 63 55 66 / 60 10
$$
WAZ517-232300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 66 59 74 / 30 10
$$
WAZ516-232300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 68 57 74 / 60 10
$$
WAZ513-232300-
Olympics-
357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers early in the
afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Snow level near
13500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 12000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 5500 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 59 55 66 / 20 10
$$
WAZ567-232300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the
afternoon. Partly sunny late in the afternoon. Snow level near
13000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near
12500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow in
the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, a chance of thunderstorms and showers
in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the
evening, then cloudy with rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 55 52 69 / 40 10
$$
WAZ568-232300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 13000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest
wind in the passes to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet. Light
wind in the passes.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind in the
passes.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
Light wind in the passes.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, a chance of thunderstorms and showers
in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after
midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 65 53 80 / 10 10
Stevens Pass 61 53 76 / 10 10
$$
WAZ569-232300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
357 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers, a chance of thunderstorms
and showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after
midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
$$
