WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 67 48 66 / 10 10

WAZ504-192300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 66 49 66 /

Olympia 68 47 67 / 10 10

WAZ512-192300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

WAZ514-192300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 64 47 62 / 10 10

Sequim 65 47 64 / 10 10

WAZ515-192300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 60 49 60 / 10

WAZ517-192300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 61 53 62 /

WAZ516-192300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 64 50 65 /

WAZ513-192300-

Olympics-

218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Freezing level

near 13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 53 38 50 / 10 10

WAZ567-192300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 52 40 49 / 30 30

WAZ568-192300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind in the

passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

evening. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 7000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Snow level near 6000 feet. Freezing level near 11000 feet in the

afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Snow level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 58 42 54 / 20 10

Stevens Pass 54 41 50 / 10 10

WAZ569-192300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning, then a slight

chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near

7500 feet. No snow accumulation.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 10500 feet.

