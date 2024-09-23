WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2024
153 FPUS56 KSEW 190918
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
WAZ558-192300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 66 52 64 / 10 10
$$
WAZ559-192300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light
wind.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 66 50 64 / 10 10
$$
WAZ507-192300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 65 53 63 / 20 20
Everett 64 52 62 / 20 20
$$
WAZ509-192300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 69 52 66 / 10 10
Tacoma 68 51 66 / 10 10
$$
WAZ556-192300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 67 54 65 / 20 20
$$
WAZ555-192300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 66 51 63 / 30 30
Enumclaw 66 49 63 / 20 10
North Bend 68 50 65 / 20 20
$$
WAZ503-192300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light
wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 63 51 63 / 10 10
Sumas 65 50 64 / 10 20 30
$$
WAZ506-192300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 64 51 64 / 10 10
Mount Vernon 64 51 64 / 10 10
$$
WAZ001-192300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming west after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 67 51 67 / 10 10
Eastsound 63 53 62 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ510-192300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then a slight chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 62 50 62 / 10 20
Port Townsend 64 50 64 / 10 20 20
$$
WAZ511-192300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light
wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 67 48 66 / 10 10
$$
WAZ504-192300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 66 49 66 /
Olympia 68 47 67 / 10 10
$$
WAZ512-192300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
$$
WAZ514-192300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind
becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light
wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 64 47 62 / 10 10
Sequim 65 47 64 / 10 10
$$
WAZ515-192300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 60 49 60 / 10
$$
WAZ517-192300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 61 53 62 /
$$
WAZ516-192300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 64 50 65 /
$$
WAZ513-192300-
Olympics-
218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Freezing level
near 13000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Snow level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near
9500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level
near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 12000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow
level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near
9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 53 38 50 / 10 10
$$
WAZ567-192300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
11500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 52 40 49 / 30 30
$$
WAZ568-192300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind in the
passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the
evening. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 7000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.
Snow level near 6000 feet. Freezing level near 11000 feet in the
afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
Light wind in the passes.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
9500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Snow level near 11500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near
10000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 58 42 54 / 20 10
Stevens Pass 54 41 50 / 10 10
$$
WAZ569-192300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
218 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning, then a slight
chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near
7500 feet. No snow accumulation.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
$$
