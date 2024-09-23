WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2024
970 FPUS56 KSEW 240937
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-242300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 76 58 63 / 10 20 100
$$
WAZ559-242300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. North wind around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
early morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 76 57 63 / 10 30 100
$$
WAZ507-242300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers late in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 71 58 63 / 10 40 100
Everett 71 58 61 / 10 50 100
$$
WAZ509-242300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 79 60 65 / 10 20 100
Tacoma 78 58 64 / 10 20 100
$$
WAZ556-242300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the morning. Lows near 60. North wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind
around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then cloudy with showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 78 60 64 / 10 30 100
$$
WAZ555-242300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers late in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to
10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 82 59 66 / 10 40 100
Enumclaw 81 58 64 / 10 20 100
North Bend 83 59 67 / 10 30 100
$$
WAZ503-242300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Showers through the day. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with showers likely in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 73 57 63 / 10 80 100
Sumas 78 58 64 / 10 80 100
$$
WAZ506-242300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly
cloudy with showers likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 50s. West wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Showers through the day. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 70 54 64 / 10 70 100
Mount Vernon 73 57 63 / 10 60 100
$$
WAZ001-242300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Showers likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South
wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 71 54 67 / 10 70 100
Eastsound 66 56 63 / 10 70 100
$$
WAZ510-242300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 65 54 61 / 10 60 100
Port Townsend 68 53 63 / 10 60 100
$$
WAZ511-242300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
early morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North part, north wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light. South part, light wind
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 80 56 64 / 10 30 100
$$
WAZ504-242300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 80 57 63 / 10 20 100
Olympia 80 56 64 / 10 20 100
$$
WAZ512-242300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
early morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
$$
WAZ514-242300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph
increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 70 53 64 / 10 60 100
Sequim 72 53 64 / 10 50 100
$$
WAZ515-242300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming
light in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers late in the evening. Showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph becoming west 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 64 53 60 / 20 80 100
$$
WAZ517-242300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon, then sunny with a
slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 72 57 61 / 10 40 100
$$
WAZ516-242300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers late in the evening. Showers
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 70 54 64 / 20 70 100
$$
WAZ513-242300-
Olympics-
237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Snow level near 13000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
12000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers through the day. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow showers late in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 6000 feet increasing to 9500 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and snow
showers after midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet decreasing to
8000 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 65 45 50 / 10 50 100
$$
WAZ567-242300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 12000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and
showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers, snow showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
near 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 7000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing level near
7000 feet in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 68 48 54 / 10 70 100
$$
WAZ568-242300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind in the passes.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until early
morning, then a chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near
12000 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms through
the day. Snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
9500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow
accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper
50s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph with
gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers, a slight chance of
thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet
decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing
level near 9000 feet in the morning. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind in the passes.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 78 52 59 / 10 20 100
Stevens Pass 75 52 55 / 10 10 100
$$
WAZ569-242300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level
near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
No snow accumulation.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers, snow showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Snow level near 7500 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
$$
