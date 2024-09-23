WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

early morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North part, north wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light. South part, light wind

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 80 56 64 / 10 30 100

$$

WAZ504-242300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 80 57 63 / 10 20 100

Olympia 80 56 64 / 10 20 100

$$

WAZ512-242300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

early morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

$$

WAZ514-242300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 70 53 64 / 10 60 100

Sequim 72 53 64 / 10 50 100

$$

WAZ515-242300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers late in the evening. Showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 64 53 60 / 20 80 100

$$

WAZ517-242300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon, then sunny with a

slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 72 57 61 / 10 40 100

$$

WAZ516-242300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers late in the evening. Showers

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 70 54 64 / 20 70 100

$$

WAZ513-242300-

Olympics-

237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers through the day. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow showers late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 6000 feet increasing to 9500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet decreasing to

8000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 65 45 50 / 10 50 100

$$

WAZ567-242300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers, snow showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 7000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing level near

7000 feet in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 68 48 54 / 10 70 100

$$

WAZ568-242300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until early

morning, then a chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near

12000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms through

the day. Snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

9500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow

accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper

50s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph with

gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers, a slight chance of

thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet

decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing

level near 9000 feet in the morning. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.

Snow level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 78 52 59 / 10 20 100

Stevens Pass 75 52 55 / 10 10 100

$$

WAZ569-242300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

237 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level

near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

No snow accumulation.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers, snow showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Snow level near 7500 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.

Snow level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather