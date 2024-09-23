WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2024
_____
324 FPUS56 KSEW 200916
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
WAZ558-202300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 65 49 68 / 10
$$
WAZ559-202300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 64 47 68 / 10 10
$$
WAZ507-202300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 64 49 66 / 10
Everett 62 48 65 / 10 10
$$
WAZ509-202300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 66 46 70 / 10
Tacoma 65 46 69 /
$$
WAZ556-202300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 70. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 66 48 70 / 10
$$
WAZ555-202300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 63 48 69 / 20
Enumclaw 64 45 69 / 10
North Bend 66 46 72 / 10
$$
WAZ503-202300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the
60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 63 47 67 / 10
Sumas 65 46 68 / 10 10
$$
WAZ506-202300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 64 48 65 / 10 10
Mount Vernon 63 47 67 / 10 10
$$
WAZ001-202300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.
Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 67 49 67 / 10 10
Eastsound 62 52 63 / 10 10
$$
WAZ510-202300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light
wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 63 48 62 / 10 10
Port Townsend 64 48 65 / 10 10
$$
WAZ511-202300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming south to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 66 46 72 / 10 10
$$
WAZ504-202300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 66 45 70 /
Olympia 67 44 71 /
$$
WAZ512-202300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
$$
WAZ514-202300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind
becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light
wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 63 48 65 / 10
Sequim 64 46 66 / 10 10
$$
WAZ515-202300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 60 48 61 / 10 10
$$
WAZ517-202300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 63 48 66 / 10 10
$$
WAZ516-202300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 66 47 67 / 10 10
$$
WAZ513-202300-
Olympics-
216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
9500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level
near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Snow level near 12000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 50 42 55 / 10 10
$$
WAZ567-202300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon.
Snow level near 6000 feet. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Snow level near 11000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 50 41 56 / 10 10
$$
WAZ568-202300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain late
in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near
6000 feet. Freezing level near 11000 feet in the afternoon.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Light
wind in the passes.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind
in the passes.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
Light wind in the passes.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
9500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the
passes.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 55 38 65 / 10
Stevens Pass 51 38 61 / 10
$$
WAZ569-202300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
$$
_____
