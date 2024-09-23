WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 66 46 72 / 10 10

WAZ504-202300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 66 45 70 /

Olympia 67 44 71 /

WAZ512-202300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

WAZ514-202300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 63 48 65 / 10

Sequim 64 46 66 / 10 10

WAZ515-202300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 60 48 61 / 10 10

WAZ517-202300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 63 48 66 / 10 10

WAZ516-202300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 66 47 67 / 10 10

WAZ513-202300-

Olympics-

216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 50 42 55 / 10 10

WAZ567-202300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon.

Snow level near 6000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 50 41 56 / 10 10

WAZ568-202300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain late

in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

6000 feet. Freezing level near 11000 feet in the afternoon.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Light

wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind

in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

9500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the

passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 55 38 65 / 10

Stevens Pass 51 38 61 / 10

WAZ569-202300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

216 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

