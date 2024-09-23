WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2024
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
WAZ558-222300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 69 58 72 / 10 10
$$
WAZ559-222300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 69 55 71 / 10 20
$$
WAZ507-222300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in
the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 69 57 70 / 10 20 10
Everett 67 58 69 / 10 30 10
$$
WAZ509-222300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 72 57 74 / 10 10
Tacoma 71 57 73 / 10 10
$$
WAZ556-222300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70.
Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 71 58 73 / 10 20
$$
WAZ555-222300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near
50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 70 57 70 / 10 20 10
Enumclaw 71 55 73 / 10 10
North Bend 72 55 74 / 10 10
$$
WAZ503-222300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers late in the morning. Highs in the 60s
to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 64 57 67 / 20 60 30
Sumas 66 57 67 / 20 70 40
$$
WAZ506-222300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 50s.
Light wind.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower
70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 66 56 69 / 20 50 20
Mount Vernon 67 57 69 / 20 40 20
$$
WAZ001-222300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming south around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
50s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 66 55 69 / 20 50 20
Eastsound 63 57 65 / 20 50 30
$$
WAZ510-222300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in
the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then cloudy with rain at times after midnight. Lows near
50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 65 55 66 / 10 40 20
Port Townsend 67 54 69 / 10 30 20
$$
WAZ511-222300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until early
morning. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near
50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 71 57 71 / 10 20
$$
WAZ504-222300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 70 56 73 / 10 10
Olympia 71 56 73 / 10 10
$$
WAZ512-222300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in
the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ514-222300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 66 55 69 / 10 50 20
Sequim 68 53 70 / 10 40 10
$$
WAZ515-222300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 61 56 63 / 40 80 50
$$
WAZ517-222300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 65 59 67 / 10 30 10
$$
WAZ516-222300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers late in the morning. Highs in the 60s.
Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 66 57 69 / 20 70 40
$$
WAZ513-222300-
Olympics-
343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
12500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 13500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 12000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in
the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 6000 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 55 50 59 / 10 50 20
$$
WAZ567-222300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet increasing to 12500 feet
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. No snow accumulation.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Snow level near 12000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow in
the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, a chance of thunderstorms and showers
in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after
midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 54 48 55 / 20 80 40
$$
WAZ568-222300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures
near 60. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 10000 feet increasing to 12500 feet after midnight. West
wind in the passes to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 13000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
Light wind in the passes.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind in the passes.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Snow level near 12000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, a chance of thunderstorms and showers
in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after
midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 63 48 65 / 10 20
Stevens Pass 59 48 60 / 10 20 10
$$
WAZ569-222300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 13000 feet after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely, a chance of
thunderstorms and showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after
midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
$$
