WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until early

morning. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 71 57 71 / 10 20

WAZ504-222300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 70 56 73 / 10 10

Olympia 71 56 73 / 10 10

WAZ512-222300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

WAZ514-222300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 66 55 69 / 10 50 20

Sequim 68 53 70 / 10 40 10

WAZ515-222300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 61 56 63 / 40 80 50

WAZ517-222300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 65 59 67 / 10 30 10

WAZ516-222300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers late in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 66 57 69 / 20 70 40

WAZ513-222300-

Olympics-

343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6000 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 55 50 59 / 10 50 20

WAZ567-222300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet increasing to 12500 feet

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. No snow accumulation.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, a chance of thunderstorms and showers

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 54 48 55 / 20 80 40

WAZ568-222300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

near 60. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 10000 feet increasing to 12500 feet after midnight. West

wind in the passes to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 13000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, a chance of thunderstorms and showers

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 63 48 65 / 10 20

Stevens Pass 59 48 60 / 10 20 10

WAZ569-222300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

343 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 13000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely, a chance of

thunderstorms and showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

