WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024
680 FPUS56 KSEW 211059
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
WAZ558-212300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Light wind.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 69 52 69 / 10 10
$$
WAZ559-212300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 69 50 68 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ507-212300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 66 52 68 / 10 10 10
Everett 66 51 67 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ509-212300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 71 50 71 / 10 10
Tacoma 70 49 70 / 10 10
$$
WAZ556-212300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
near 70. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 70 52 70 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ555-212300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 70 52 69 / 10 10 10
Enumclaw 70 50 70 / 10 10
North Bend 72 50 72 / 10 10
$$
WAZ503-212300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 67 52 65 / 20 10 40
Sumas 69 51 65 / 20 10 50
$$
WAZ506-212300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 66 52 66 / 10 10 30
Mount Vernon 67 51 67 / 10 10 30
$$
WAZ001-212300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 67 51 68 / 10 10 40
Eastsound 63 53 63 / 20 10 40
$$
WAZ510-212300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 63 51 65 / 10 10 30
Port Townsend 64 50 67 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ511-212300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 70 48 70 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ504-212300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs near 70. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 71 49 71 / 10 10
Olympia 70 48 71 / 10 10
$$
WAZ512-212300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ514-212300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming variable to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 65 51 66 / 10 10 30
Sequim 66 50 68 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ515-212300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming variable
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming
light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 62 50 62 / 10 10 60
$$
WAZ517-212300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind
becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 67 52 64 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ516-212300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming south to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 67 51 66 / 10 10 50
$$
WAZ513-212300-
Olympics-
359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 56 47 55 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ567-212300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near
12000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near
12000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after
midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 57 46 53 / 10 10 40
$$
WAZ568-212300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the
passes.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. West
wind in the passes to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet. Light wind in the passes becoming west
around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Snow level near 12000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon.
Snow level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 64 45 63 / 10
Stevens Pass 60 45 59 / 10 10
$$
WAZ569-212300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
$$
