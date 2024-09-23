WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 70 48 70 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ504-212300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs near 70. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 71 49 71 / 10 10

Olympia 70 48 71 / 10 10

$$

WAZ512-212300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ514-212300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 65 51 66 / 10 10 30

Sequim 66 50 68 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ515-212300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming variable

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 62 50 62 / 10 10 60

$$

WAZ517-212300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 67 52 64 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ516-212300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming south to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 67 51 66 / 10 10 50

$$

WAZ513-212300-

Olympics-

359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 56 47 55 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ567-212300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near

12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 57 46 53 / 10 10 40

$$

WAZ568-212300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the

passes.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. West

wind in the passes to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 64 45 63 / 10

Stevens Pass 60 45 59 / 10 10

$$

WAZ569-212300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

359 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather