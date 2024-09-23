WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2024
807 FPUS56 KSEW 180922
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
WAZ558-182300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light
wind.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 68 53 67 / 10
WAZ559-182300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind
becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 66 53 66 / 10 10
WAZ507-182300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 66 53 65 / 10
Everett 65 52 64 / 10
WAZ509-182300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming north
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 60s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 70 52 69 / 10
Tacoma 69 52 68 / 10
WAZ556-182300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 69 53 68 / 10
WAZ555-182300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows near
50. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 67 52 67 / 10
Enumclaw 67 50 67 / 10
North Bend 69 50 68 / 10
WAZ503-182300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 66 51 64 / 10
Sumas 68 50 66 / 10
WAZ506-182300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows near
50. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light
wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 66 51 65 / 10
Mount Vernon 66 51 65 /
WAZ001-182300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming
west around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 68 51 67 / 10 10
Eastsound 64 54 63 / 10
WAZ510-182300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 63 50 62 / 10 10
Port Townsend 66 50 64 / 10 10 10
WAZ511-182300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light
wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 68 52 67 / 10 10
WAZ504-182300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to
10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 69 52 68 /
Olympia 70 51 69 / 10
WAZ512-182300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
lower 50s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
WAZ514-182300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light
wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 66 49 64 / 10
Sequim 67 48 65 / 10
WAZ515-182300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming variable
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Wind variable to 10 mph decreasing to light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 61 49 60 / 10 10
WAZ517-182300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 65 54 62 / 10 10
WAZ516-182300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows near
50. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 67 50 65 / 10
WAZ513-182300-
Olympics-
222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near
9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near
9500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level
near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near
11000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow
level near 11500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near
11000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 53 42 54 / 10 10
WAZ567-182300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 11000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 54 42 53 / 10
WAZ568-182300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind in the
passes around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 7500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph
becoming west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Snow level near 7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the lower to mid 50s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level
near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Snow level near 11500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 58 42 60 / 10
Stevens Pass 55 42 57 /
WAZ569-182300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
