WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 68 52 67 / 10 10

WAZ504-182300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 69 52 68 /

Olympia 70 51 69 / 10

WAZ512-182300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WAZ514-182300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 66 49 64 / 10

Sequim 67 48 65 / 10

WAZ515-182300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming variable

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Wind variable to 10 mph decreasing to light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 61 49 60 / 10 10

WAZ517-182300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 65 54 62 / 10 10

WAZ516-182300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows near

50. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 67 50 65 / 10

WAZ513-182300-

Olympics-

222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near

11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 53 42 54 / 10 10

WAZ567-182300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 54 42 53 / 10

WAZ568-182300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 7500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the lower to mid 50s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 58 42 60 / 10

Stevens Pass 55 42 57 /

WAZ569-182300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

222 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

