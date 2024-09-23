WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 63 50 66 / 100 50
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain early
in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
late in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 63 48 64 / 100 40 10
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain
late in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers late in
the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50. East wind
to 10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind
around 10 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind 15 to
30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph with gusts
to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 63 51 65 / 100 70 20
Everett 61 50 63 / 100 70 20
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
late in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then cloudy with showers after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 67 48 70 / 100 50
Tacoma 65 48 68 / 100 40
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain
late in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers late in
the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to
30 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 65 51 67 / 100 60 10
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain
late in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 67 49 67 / 100 90 10
Enumclaw 66 46 68 / 100 70
North Bend 68 48 69 / 100 80
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms through the day. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers late in the evening. Mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast
wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 20 to 35 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 63 49 63 / 100 60 50
Sumas 64 46 63 / 100 70 50
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain early
in the afternoon. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers late in the evening. Partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind
15 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 64 49 65 / 100 50 40
Mount Vernon 63 48 64 / 100 70 30
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. A chance of
rain in the morning, then rain in the late morning and early
afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows near 50. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 66 49 66 / 100 30 50
Eastsound 63 52 61 / 100 40 60
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning.
Mostly cloudy in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 61 48 63 / 100 60 40
Port Townsend 64 48 65 / 100 50 40
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
late in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 63 46 65 / 100 20 10
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning. Rain early in the
afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers late in the evening.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then cloudy with showers after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south with
gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 63 47 68 / 100 20
Olympia 64 47 68 / 100 20
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain
through the day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain
through the day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
late in the evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 63 46 62 / 100 20 50
Sequim 64 44 64 / 100 40 40
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers
late in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Showers. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 15 to 30 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 45 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 58 47 57 / 100 20 80
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain in the
morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph
increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind
15 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 61 50 63 / 100 10 20
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of
showers late in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 20 to 35 mph
becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 63 48 64 / 100 10 80
Olympics-
249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain and
snow in the morning, then showers, a slight chance of
thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of snow showers
late in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers late in
the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of
snow showers early in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet
increasing to 9000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Snow level near 11000 feet decreasing to 8000 feet
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 50 36 47 / 100 30 40
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers and snow showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet
after midnight. No snow accumulation.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 5500 feet. Freezing level near 6000 feet in the
morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 54 37 46 / 100 80 40
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers and snow showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the upper 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. A slight
chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers. A chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to
5500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. West wind in the passes
around 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers early in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Snow
level near 6500 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.
Freezing level near 7500 feet in the morning. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind in the passes.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Light wind in
the passes becoming west around 10 mph after midnight, Gusts to
20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. West wind in the passes
around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 58 39 59 / 90 70
Stevens Pass 57 37 54 / 90 70
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning. A slight chance of rain in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow late in the morning.
Rain showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, a slight
chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late in the
evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet increasing to
12000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers after midnight. Snow
level near 11000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
