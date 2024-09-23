WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 63 46 65 / 100 20 10

$$

WAZ504-252300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning. Rain early in the

afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers late in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then cloudy with showers after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south with

gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 63 47 68 / 100 20

Olympia 64 47 68 / 100 20

$$

WAZ512-252300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain

through the day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

$$

WAZ514-252300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain

through the day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

late in the evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 63 46 62 / 100 20 50

Sequim 64 44 64 / 100 40 40

$$

WAZ515-252300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers

late in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Showers. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 15 to 30 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 45 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 58 47 57 / 100 20 80

$$

WAZ517-252300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 61 50 63 / 100 10 20

$$

WAZ516-252300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of

showers late in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 20 to 35 mph

becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 63 48 64 / 100 10 80

$$

WAZ513-252300-

Olympics-

249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain and

snow in the morning, then showers, a slight chance of

thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of snow showers

late in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers late in

the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of

snow showers early in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet

increasing to 9000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Snow level near 11000 feet decreasing to 8000 feet

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 50 36 47 / 100 30 40

$$

WAZ567-252300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet

after midnight. No snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5500 feet. Freezing level near 6000 feet in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 54 37 46 / 100 80 40

$$

WAZ568-252300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the upper 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. A slight

chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers. A chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to

5500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6500 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Freezing level near 7500 feet in the morning. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Light wind in

the passes becoming west around 10 mph after midnight, Gusts to

20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 58 39 59 / 90 70

Stevens Pass 57 37 54 / 90 70

$$

WAZ569-252300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

249 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning. A slight chance of rain in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow late in the morning.

Rain showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late in the

evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet increasing to

12000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers after midnight. Snow

level near 11000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

$$

_____

