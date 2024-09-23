WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ044-252300-

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS

MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Windy. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph shifting to the southwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.

West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ043-252300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing

dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Windy.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to

south 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to

30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ047-252300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...Sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to upper

70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ048-252300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of rain showers in

the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts up to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, high mountain

snow showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain and high mountain snow showers overnight. Snow level

7000 feet, lowering to 5500 feet overnight. Lows in the upper 30s

to upper 40s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ049-252300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Temperature falling

into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Breezy. South wind 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 35 mph

in the afternoon. In the mountains, gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Snow

level 7000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather