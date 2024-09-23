WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2024
_____
947 FPUS56 KOTX 250823
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
WAZ036-252300-
Spokane Area-
Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
80s. Windy. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance
of rain showers overnight. Lows in the 40s. Windy. Southwest wind
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph overnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 60s to lower
70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid
70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
$$
WAZ033-252300-
Washington Palouse-
Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,
Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Windy. Southeast wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.
Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s to
lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph
decreasing to 35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 60s to lower
70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ031-252300-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s. Breezy.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.
Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to
lower 50s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph
decreasing to 45 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. West wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ034-035-252300-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Windy. South wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the 40s.
Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to
35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 60s to lower
70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ038-252300-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Breezy.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to
30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ041-252300-
Wenatchee Area-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph
decreasing to 30 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
$$
WAZ044-252300-
Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Windy. South wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph shifting to the southwest
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy
blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.
West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph
overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
$$
WAZ043-252300-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing
dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Windy.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to
south 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy
blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to
30 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ047-252300-
Central Chelan County-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to upper
70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows
in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
WAZ048-252300-
Western Chelan County-
Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,
and Stehekin
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of rain showers in
the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the
afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts up to a half inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, high mountain
snow showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
rain and high mountain snow showers overnight. Snow level
7000 feet, lowering to 5500 feet overnight. Lows in the upper 30s
to upper 40s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
WAZ049-252300-
Western Okanogan County-
Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,
and Conconully
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Temperature falling
into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Breezy. South wind 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 35 mph
in the afternoon. In the mountains, gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Snow
level 7000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.
Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
_____
