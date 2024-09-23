WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2024

_____

640 FPUS56 KOTX 220823

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

WAZ037-222300-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Ione, Metaline Falls, Metaline, Tiger,

and Fruitland

122 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ031-222300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

122 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ034-035-222300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

122 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

WAZ038-222300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

122 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ041-044-222300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

122 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance