WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2024

_____

635 FPUS56 KOTX 180823

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

WAZ031-182300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

122 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ034-035-182300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

122 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ038-182300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

122 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance

of. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-182300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

122 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ043-182300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,