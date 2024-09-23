WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2024
_____
635 FPUS56 KOTX 180823
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
WAZ031-182300-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ034-035-182300-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South wind 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ038-182300-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance
of. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ041-044-182300-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ043-182300-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance
of. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to
mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ047-182300-
Central Chelan County-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance
of. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ048-182300-
Western Chelan County-
Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,
and Stehekin
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Gusts up to
30 mph decreasing to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Gusts
up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Gusts up to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of. Lows in
the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ049-182300-
Western Okanogan County-
Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,
and Conconully
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
_____
