WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2024

_____

023 FPUS56 KOTX 200823

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

WAZ031-202300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ034-035-202300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ038-202300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph. In the

mountains, northwest wind 15 to 25 mph, Gusts up to 35 mph

decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-202300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ043-202300-