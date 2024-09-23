WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2024
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South
wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph. In the
mountains, northwest wind 15 to 25 mph, Gusts up to 35 mph
decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket
122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Central Chelan County-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee
122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
Western Chelan County-
Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,
and Stehekin
122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the lower 50s
to lower 60s.
Western Okanogan County-
Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,
and Conconully
122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in
the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
