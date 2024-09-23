WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
637 FPUS56 KOTX 260823
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
122 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
WAZ031-262300-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
122 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the morning, becoming
light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
$$
WAZ034-035-262300-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
122 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
$$
WAZ038-262300-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
122 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the 60s.
$$
WAZ041-044-262300-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
122 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.
$$
WAZ043-262300-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket
122 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the 60s.
$$
WAZ047-262300-
Central Chelan County-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee
122 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ048-262300-
Western Chelan County-
Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,
and Stehekin
122 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper
40s to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph overnight, Gusts up
to 25 mph overnight. In the mountains, southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the west overnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half inch possible.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ049-262300-
Western Okanogan County-
Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,
and Conconully
122 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to
15 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Gusts up to
30 mph. In the mountains, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows
in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
$$
