WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

637 FPUS56 KOTX 260823

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

WAZ031-262300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the morning, becoming

light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ034-035-262300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ038-262300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ041-044-262300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

WAZ043-262300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.