WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ047-232300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.

WAZ048-232300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon,

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain

snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

WAZ049-232300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain

snow showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

