WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2024
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph
overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. East wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the mid to
upper 80s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain showers. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket
207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Central Chelan County-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee
207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.
Western Chelan County-
Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,
and Stehekin
207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon,
Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Temperature falling into the
lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain
snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the 60s.
Western Okanogan County-
Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,
and Conconully
207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southeast
wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
mountains.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain
snow showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
