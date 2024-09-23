WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2024

_____

660 FPUS56 KOTX 190823

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

WAZ031-192300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ034-035-192300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ038-192300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. In the mountains,

gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-192300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ043-192300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024