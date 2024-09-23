WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2024
660 FPUS56 KOTX 190823
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
WAZ031-192300-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ034-035-192300-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ038-192300-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. In the mountains,
gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 70s.
$$
WAZ041-044-192300-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ043-192300-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket
122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ047-192300-
Central Chelan County-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee
122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s,
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, Gusts up to 35 mph. Breezy.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, except
northwest 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
$$
WAZ048-192300-
Western Chelan County-
Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,
and Stehekin
122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy.
West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph
overnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph, except northwest 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Gusts up
to 40 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
WAZ049-192300-
Western Okanogan County-
Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,
and Conconully
122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, except northwest 10 to 20 mph in
the mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph increasing to
40 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. In the mountains, gusts up to 35 mph
decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
