WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2024

_____

182 FPUS56 KOTX 240823

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

WAZ031-242300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ034-035-242300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. East wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Windy. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the 40s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ038-242300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-242300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the 40s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ043-242300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket