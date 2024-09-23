Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2024

_____

182 FPUS56 KOTX 240823

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

WAZ031-242300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ034-035-242300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. East wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Windy. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the 40s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ038-242300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-242300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the 40s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ043-242300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ047-242300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Breezy. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ048-242300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of rain showers

in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Temperature falling to around

50 in the afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon,

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows in the 40s. Breezy.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ049-242300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

