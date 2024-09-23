WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

$$

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the 60s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain

snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain

snow showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

