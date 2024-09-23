WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024
223 FPUS56 KOTX 210823
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
WAZ037-212300-
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Ione, Metaline Falls, Metaline, Tiger,
and Fruitland
122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
$$
WAZ031-212300-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming clear. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
WAZ035-212300-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ034-212300-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning,
becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light
wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ038-212300-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
WAZ041-044-212300-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
WAZ043-212300-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket
122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
$$
WAZ047-212300-
Central Chelan County-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee
122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs
in the 60s.
$$
WAZ048-212300-
Western Chelan County-
Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,
and Stehekin
122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in
the 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the lower 50s
to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain
snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
WAZ049-212300-
Western Okanogan County-
Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,
and Conconully
122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to
upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain
snow showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
