Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 21, 2024

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024

_____

223 FPUS56 KOTX 210823

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

WAZ037-212300-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Ione, Metaline Falls, Metaline, Tiger,

and Fruitland

122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ031-212300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming clear. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ035-212300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ034-212300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ038-212300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

$$

WAZ041-044-212300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ043-212300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ047-212300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the 60s.

$$

WAZ048-212300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain

snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

WAZ049-212300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain

snow showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy