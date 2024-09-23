WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
BLOWING DUST ADVISORY
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
534 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust.
* WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Washington.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far
as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the
way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside,
Stay Alive'.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between
one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory,
west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of
Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of
Washington.
Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could
be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and Washington,
Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, North Central
Oregon, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, and Simcoe Highlands.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
