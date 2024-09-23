WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

BLOWING DUST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

534 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust.

* WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Washington.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay

indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing

sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far

as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the

way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside,