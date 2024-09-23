WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
_____
BLOWING DUST ADVISORY
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
714 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
With winds lessening and visibilities improving, the blowing dust
advisory will be cancelled for the remainder of the evening.
...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
and wind advisories will be cancelled for the remainder of the
evening.
With winds lessening across the region, the wind advisory will be
cancelled for the remainder of the evening.
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather