September 26, 2024

WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

BLOWING DUST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

714 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

With winds lessening and visibilities improving, the blowing dust

advisory will be cancelled for the remainder of the evening.

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

and wind advisories will be cancelled for the remainder of the

evening.

With winds lessening across the region, the wind advisory will be

cancelled for the remainder of the evening.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

