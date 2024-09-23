WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing

sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far

as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the

way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside,

Stay Alive'.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Oregon and Washington,

Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and Washington, North

Central Oregon, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, and Simcoe

Highlands.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

_____

