Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

BLOWING DUST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

303 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust

expected. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Washington.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay

indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing

sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far

as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the

way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside,

Stay Alive'.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Oregon and Washington,

Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and Washington, North

Central Oregon, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, and Simcoe

Highlands.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

