Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 24, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 24, 2024

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

648 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Clatsop County Coast, Tillamook County Coast,

and Central Coast of Oregon. In Washington, South Washington Coast.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy fog in the interior valleys of the

Coast Range possible but generally concentrated along the

nearshore locations. Areas within the central Oregon coast will

see fog lift slightly earlier than the north Oregon and south

Washington coast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Pedestrians and cyclists should wear bright or reflective clothing

to increase the chances of being seen by others in poor visibility

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

