WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 24, 2024
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
648 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Clatsop County Coast, Tillamook County Coast,
and Central Coast of Oregon. In Washington, South Washington Coast.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy fog in the interior valleys of the
Coast Range possible but generally concentrated along the
nearshore locations. Areas within the central Oregon coast will
see fog lift slightly earlier than the north Oregon and south
Washington coast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Pedestrians and cyclists should wear bright or reflective clothing
to increase the chances of being seen by others in poor visibility
conditions.
