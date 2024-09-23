WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy fog in the interior valleys of the

Coast Range possible but generally concentrated along the

nearshore locations. Areas within the central Oregon coast will

see fog lift slightly earlier than the north Oregon and south

Washington coast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Pedestrians and cyclists should wear bright or reflective clothing

to increase the chances of being seen by others in poor visibility

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather