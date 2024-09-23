WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Inner Vancouver Metro, and North Clark County Lowlands.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet conditions and cool overnight

temperatures are supporting patchy dense fog throughout the

Willamette Valley and could be present during the morning commute.

Fog should lift by mid to late morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Pedestrians and cyclists should wear bright

or reflective clothing to increase the chances of being seen by

others in poor visibility conditions.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather