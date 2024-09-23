Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 26, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

243 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...In Oregon, East Central Willamette Valley, East Portland

Metro, Inner Portland Metro, Lower Columbia River, Outer Southeast

Portland Metro, Portland West Hills and Chehalem Mountain,

Tualatin Valley, West Central Willamette Valley, Benton County

Lowlands, Lane County Lowlands, and Linn County Lowlands. In

Washington, Cowlitz County Lowlands, East Clark County Lowlands,

Inner Vancouver Metro, and North Clark County Lowlands.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet conditions and cool overnight

temperatures are supporting patchy dense fog throughout the

Willamette Valley and could be present during the morning commute.

Fog should lift by mid to late morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Pedestrians and cyclists should wear bright

or reflective clothing to increase the chances of being seen by

others in poor visibility conditions.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Read it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
