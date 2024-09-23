WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 26, 2024
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
243 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Oregon, East Central Willamette Valley, East Portland
Metro, Inner Portland Metro, Lower Columbia River, Outer Southeast
Portland Metro, Portland West Hills and Chehalem Mountain,
Tualatin Valley, West Central Willamette Valley, Benton County
Lowlands, Lane County Lowlands, and Linn County Lowlands. In
Washington, Cowlitz County Lowlands, East Clark County Lowlands,
Inner Vancouver Metro, and North Clark County Lowlands.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet conditions and cool overnight
temperatures are supporting patchy dense fog throughout the
Willamette Valley and could be present during the morning commute.
Fog should lift by mid to late morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Pedestrians and cyclists should wear bright
or reflective clothing to increase the chances of being seen by
others in poor visibility conditions.
