Local News & Northwest
September 25, 2024

WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

DUST STORM WARNING

Dust Storm Warning

National Weather Service Spokane WA

438 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT FOR

WESTERN LATAH...NORTHWESTERN NEZ PERCE...SOUTHWESTERN BENEWAH...

NORTHEASTERN GARFIELD...EASTERN WHITMAN AND NORTHEASTERN ASOTIN

COUNTIES...

At 437 PM PDT, a dust channel was over Moscow, moving northeast at 40

mph.

HAZARD...Near zero visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60

mph.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.

This includes the following highways...

U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 314 and 366.

U.S. Highway 12 in Washington between mile markers 432 and 433.

U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 0 and 49.

Locations impacted include...

Lewiston, Pullman, Moscow, Clarkston, Colfax, Genesee, West

Clarkston-Highland, Palouse, Garfield, Albion, Oakesdale, Colton,

Uniontown, Farmington, Princeton, Steptoe, Belmont, Diamond, Almota,

and Wawawai.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

There is no safe place on a highway when a dust storm hits.

Visibility can be lost immediately, making it difficult or impossible

to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel, or safely exit

the highway before the dust storm arrives.

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington...

Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington...

* Until 615 PM PDT.

* At 438 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of

Colfax, or 20 miles northwest of Pullman, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Areas of blowing dust producing brief

visibility below a quarter of a mile.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Colfax, Tekoa, Rosalia, Oakesdale, Malden, Latah, Thornton, Plaza,

and Steptoe.

This includes U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 39

and 72.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

building.

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust.

* WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Washington.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.

Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay

indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing

sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far

as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the

way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside,

Stay Alive'.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between

one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory,

west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of

Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of

Washington.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could

be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and Washington,

Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, North Central

Oregon, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, and Simcoe Highlands.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL GARFIELD COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM PDT

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LATAH...NORTHERN NEZ PERCE...WEST CENTRAL LEWIS...

SOUTHEASTERN WHITMAN AND NORTHEASTERN ASOTIN COUNTIES...

At 442 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lapwai, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Lewiston, Clarkston, Lapwai, Genesee, Juliaetta, Craigmont, Culdesac,

West Clarkston-Highland, Reubens, Spalding, and Gifford.

U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 280 and 330.

U.S. Highway 12 in Idaho between mile markers 0 and 23.

U.S. Highway 12 in Washington between mile markers 433 and 434.

U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 0 and 1.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
