WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

DUST STORM WARNING

Dust Storm Warning

National Weather Service Spokane WA

438 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT FOR

WESTERN LATAH...NORTHWESTERN NEZ PERCE...SOUTHWESTERN BENEWAH...

NORTHEASTERN GARFIELD...EASTERN WHITMAN AND NORTHEASTERN ASOTIN

COUNTIES...

At 437 PM PDT, a dust channel was over Moscow, moving northeast at 40

mph.

HAZARD...Near zero visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60

mph.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.

This includes the following highways...

U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 314 and 366.

U.S. Highway 12 in Washington between mile markers 432 and 433.

U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 0 and 49.

Locations impacted include...

Lewiston, Pullman, Moscow, Clarkston, Colfax, Genesee, West

Clarkston-Highland, Palouse, Garfield, Albion, Oakesdale, Colton,

Uniontown, Farmington, Princeton, Steptoe, Belmont, Diamond, Almota,

and Wawawai.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

There is no safe place on a highway when a dust storm hits.

Visibility can be lost immediately, making it difficult or impossible

to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel, or safely exit

the highway before the dust storm arrives.

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington...

Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington...

* Until 615 PM PDT.

* At 438 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of

Colfax, or 20 miles northwest of Pullman, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Areas of blowing dust producing brief

visibility below a quarter of a mile.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Colfax, Tekoa, Rosalia, Oakesdale, Malden, Latah, Thornton, Plaza,

and Steptoe.

This includes U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 39

and 72.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a