WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
DUST STORM WARNING
Dust Storm Warning
National Weather Service Spokane WA
438 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT FOR
WESTERN LATAH...NORTHWESTERN NEZ PERCE...SOUTHWESTERN BENEWAH...
NORTHEASTERN GARFIELD...EASTERN WHITMAN AND NORTHEASTERN ASOTIN
COUNTIES...
At 437 PM PDT, a dust channel was over Moscow, moving northeast at 40
mph.
HAZARD...Near zero visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60
mph.
SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.
This includes the following highways...
U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 314 and 366.
U.S. Highway 12 in Washington between mile markers 432 and 433.
U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 0 and 49.
Locations impacted include...
Lewiston, Pullman, Moscow, Clarkston, Colfax, Genesee, West
Clarkston-Highland, Palouse, Garfield, Albion, Oakesdale, Colton,
Uniontown, Farmington, Princeton, Steptoe, Belmont, Diamond, Almota,
and Wawawai.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility
reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If
caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.
There is no safe place on a highway when a dust storm hits.
Visibility can be lost immediately, making it difficult or impossible
to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel, or safely exit
the highway before the dust storm arrives.
The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington...
Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington...
* Until 615 PM PDT.
* At 438 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of
Colfax, or 20 miles northwest of Pullman, moving north at 20 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Areas of blowing dust producing brief
visibility below a quarter of a mile.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Colfax, Tekoa, Rosalia, Oakesdale, Malden, Latah, Thornton, Plaza,
and Steptoe.
This includes U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 39
and 72.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust.
* WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Washington.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.
Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far
as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the
way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside,
Stay Alive'.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between
one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory,
west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of
Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of
Washington.
Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could
be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and Washington,
Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, North Central
Oregon, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, and Simcoe Highlands.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL GARFIELD COUNTY
IS CANCELLED...
The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of
the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM PDT
FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LATAH...NORTHERN NEZ PERCE...WEST CENTRAL LEWIS...
SOUTHEASTERN WHITMAN AND NORTHEASTERN ASOTIN COUNTIES...
At 442 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lapwai, moving
northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Lewiston, Clarkston, Lapwai, Genesee, Juliaetta, Craigmont, Culdesac,
West Clarkston-Highland, Reubens, Spalding, and Gifford.
U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 280 and 330.
U.S. Highway 12 in Idaho between mile markers 0 and 23.
U.S. Highway 12 in Washington between mile markers 433 and 434.
U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 0 and 1.
