WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay

indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing

sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far

as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the

way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside,

Stay Alive'.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

* WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho and North

Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

