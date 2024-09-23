WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
BLOWING DUST ADVISORY
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Spokane WA
946 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust
expected. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 MPH with gusts near 50 MPH
expected.
* WHERE...Odessa, Oakesdale, Fairfield, Spokane Valley, Coulee City,
Ephrata, Airway Heights, Harrington, Mansfield, Rockford, Tekoa,
Pullman, Uniontown, Cheney, Rosalia, Moses Lake, Grand Coulee,
Waterville, Colfax, Badger Mountain Road, Quincy, Othello,
Ritzville, Wilbur, La Crosse, Davenport, Creston, and Downtown
Spokane.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.
Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could
be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far
as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the
way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside,
Stay Alive'.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
* WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho and North
Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
