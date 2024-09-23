WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
_____
BLOWING DUST ADVISORY
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Spokane WA
240 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Sustained winds of 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of 40 to 50 MPH
are possible this afternoon. This could result in visibility
values between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust near open
areas with exposed fields.
* WHERE...Fairfield, Rockford, Downtown Spokane, Quincy, Davenport,
Ephrata, La Crosse, Waterville, Grand Coulee, Badger Mountain
Road, Uniontown, Tekoa, Rosalia, Pullman, Odessa, Ritzville,
Oakesdale, Wilbur, Cheney, Coulee City, Harrington, Spokane
Valley, Mansfield, Othello, Moses Lake, Airway Heights, Colfax,
and Creston.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions will be possible due to
reduced visibility. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter blowing dust on the roadway or see it approaching,
pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park.
Turn the lights all the way off and keep foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, 'Pull Aside, Stay Alive'.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho and North
Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects
especially in open area. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather