WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages

may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you encounter blowing dust on the roadway or see it approaching,

pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park.

Turn the lights all the way off and keep foot off the brake pedal.

Remember, 'Pull Aside, Stay Alive'.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho and North

Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects
especially in open area.

especially in open area. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

_____

