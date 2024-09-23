WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 22, 2024
_____
FREEZE WARNING
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Spokane WA
234 PM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected Sunday
morning.
* WHERE...Northport, Metaline Falls, Metaline, Newport, Chewelah,
Colville, Deer Park, Ione, Kettle Falls, Fruitland, and Tiger.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be the first significant
freeze/frost at the end of the growing season. The growing season
will be extended with warmer than average temperatures returning
next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation.
Colder pockets will see temperatures at or below freezing.
* WHERE...Sandpoint, Athol, Clark Fork, Priest River, Plummer,
Colfax, Oakesdale, Uniontown, Wallace, Pinehurst, Rosalia, Osburn,
Fernwood, Tekoa, Bonners Ferry, St. Maries, Mullan, La Crosse,
Potlatch, Genesee, Kellogg, Pullman, Moscow, and Eastport.
* IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive
outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather