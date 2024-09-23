Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

DUST STORM WARNING

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Dust Storm Warning

National Weather Service Spokane WA

350 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for...

Western Latah County in the Panhandle of Idaho...

Northwestern Nez Perce County in north central Idaho...

Southwestern Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho...

Garfield County in southeastern Washington...

Eastern Whitman County in eastern Washington...

Northwestern Asotin County in southeastern Washington...

* Until 445 PM PDT.

* At 349 PM PDT, a dust channel was over Pomeroy, or 21 miles

northeast of Dayton, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Near zero visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60

mph.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways...

U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 314 and 366.

U.S. Highway 12 in Washington between mile markers 392 and 433.

U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 0 and 50.

Locations impacted include...

Lewiston, Pullman, Moscow, Clarkston, Colfax, Pomeroy, Genesee, West

Clarkston-Highland, Clarkston Heights-Vineland, Palouse, Garfield,

Albion, Oakesdale, Colton, Uniontown, Farmington, Steptoe, Belmont,

Almota, and Mayview.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

There is no safe place on a highway when a dust storm hits.

Visibility can be lost immediately, making it difficult or impossible

to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel, or safely exit

the highway before the dust storm arrives.

_____

