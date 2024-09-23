WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 20, 2024
FREEZE WATCH
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Spokane WA
137 PM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SATURDAY TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected Saturday
morning and as low as 31 expected Sunday morning.
* WHERE...Ione, Tiger, Metaline Falls, Colville, Kettle Falls,
Northport, Deer Park, Fruitland, Metaline, Chewelah, and Newport.
* WHEN...From 2 AM Saturday to 8 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be the first significant
freeze/frost at the end of the growing season. The growing season
will be extended with warmer than average temperatures returning
next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Republic, Wauconda, and Inchelium.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive
outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
* WHERE...Coeur d'Alene, Wilbur, Spokane Valley, Post Falls, Hayden,
Worley, Airway Heights, Harrington, Davenport, Fairfield, Creston,
Rockford, Cheney, and Odessa.
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SATURDAY TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Plummer, Kellogg, Colfax, Tekoa, Osburn, Oakesdale,
Pullman, Moscow, St. Maries, Pinehurst, Fernwood, Wallace,
Rosalia, La Crosse, Potlatch, Mullan, Genesee, and Uniontown.
