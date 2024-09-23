WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Republic, Wauconda, and Inchelium.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive

outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

* WHERE...Coeur d'Alene, Wilbur, Spokane Valley, Post Falls, Hayden,

Worley, Airway Heights, Harrington, Davenport, Fairfield, Creston,

Rockford, Cheney, and Odessa.

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SATURDAY TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Plummer, Kellogg, Colfax, Tekoa, Osburn, Oakesdale,

Pullman, Moscow, St. Maries, Pinehurst, Fernwood, Wallace,

Rosalia, La Crosse, Potlatch, Mullan, Genesee, and Uniontown.

