WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Lewiston, Clarkston, Lapwai, Genesee, Juliaetta, Craigmont,

Culdesac, Winchester, Clarkston Heights-Vineland, West

Clarkston-Highland, Asotin, Reubens, Cloverland, Spalding, Waha,

Anatone, Clarkston Heights, Jerry, and Gifford.

This includes the following highways...

U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 273 and 330.

U.S. Highway 12 in Idaho between mile markers 0 and 23.

U.S. Highway 12 in Washington between mile markers 423 and 434.

U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 0 and 2.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

