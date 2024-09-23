WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
National Weather Service Spokane WA
200 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Okanogan
County through 230 PM PDT...
At 159 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14
miles northwest of Okanogan, or 14 miles northwest of Omak, moving
northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Omak, Okanogan, Tonasket, North Omak, Riverside, Conconully, Salmon
Meadows Campground, and Alder Campground.
This includes U.S. Highway 97 in Washington between mile markers 287
and 289, and between mile markers 296 and 319.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
LAT...LON 4835 11957 4844 12016 4886 11996 4874 11923
TIME...MOT...LOC 2059Z 204DEG 49KT 4851 11981
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
