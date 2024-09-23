Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

200 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Okanogan

County through 230 PM PDT...

At 159 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles northwest of Okanogan, or 14 miles northwest of Omak, moving

northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Omak, Okanogan, Tonasket, North Omak, Riverside, Conconully, Salmon

Meadows Campground, and Alder Campground.

This includes U.S. Highway 97 in Washington between mile markers 287

and 289, and between mile markers 296 and 319.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4835 11957 4844 12016 4886 11996 4874 11923

TIME...MOT...LOC 2059Z 204DEG 49KT 4851 11981

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

