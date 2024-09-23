WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Locations impacted include...

Omak, Okanogan, Tonasket, North Omak, Riverside, Conconully, Salmon

Meadows Campground, and Alder Campground.

This includes U.S. Highway 97 in Washington between mile markers 287

and 289, and between mile markers 296 and 319.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4835 11957 4844 12016 4886 11996 4874 11923

TIME...MOT...LOC 2059Z 204DEG 49KT 4851 11981

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

