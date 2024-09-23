WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Garfield County in southeastern Washington...
Southeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington...
Northwestern Asotin County in southeastern Washington...
* Until 445 PM PDT.
* At 340 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pomeroy, or
23 miles west of Clarkston, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Pullman, Colfax, Pomeroy, Palouse, Garfield, Albion, Colton,
Uniontown, Wawawai, Almota, and Mayview.
This includes the following highways...
U.S. Highway 12 in Washington between mile markers 399 and 421.
U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 3 and 44.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
