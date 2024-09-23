WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Pullman, Colfax, Pomeroy, Palouse, Garfield, Albion, Colton,

Uniontown, Wawawai, Almota, and Mayview.

This includes the following highways...

U.S. Highway 12 in Washington between mile markers 399 and 421.

U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 3 and 44.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

