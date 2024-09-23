Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

308 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...A line of showers producing gusty outflow winds will impact

portions of southeastern Adams, Garfield, southern Whitman and

northwestern Asotin Counties through 400 PM PDT...

At 305 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers along a line

extending from near Ayer to 6 miles southeast of Dayton. Movement

was northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. Areas of blowing dust reducing

visibility down to one mile.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Pomeroy, Endicott, Riparia, Hay, Dusty, Wawawai, Dodge, Winona, La

Crosse, Peola, Almota, and Mayview.

This includes U.S. Highway 12 in Washington between mile markers 389

and 423, and near mile marker 425.

These showers could mature into thunderstorms producing briefing

downpours and lightning strikes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4633 11762 4634 11768 4647 11774 4647 11786

4662 11785 4661 11786 4658 11790 4659 11802

4655 11817 4667 11823 4669 11822 4678 11810

4678 11801 4685 11800 4703 11774 4645 11712

4625 11761

TIME...MOT...LOC 2205Z 233DEG 40KT 4658 11834 4623 11791

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL UNION...

NORTHWESTERN WALLOWA...SOUTHEASTERN WALLA WALLA AND COLUMBIA COUNTIES

THROUGH 345 PM PDT...

At 311 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Dixie to 7 miles southeast of Spout

Springs. Movement was northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Dayton, Waitsburg, Dixie, Huntsville, Flora, Ski Bluewood, Troy, and

Kooskooskie.

LAT...LON 4580 11723 4568 11795 4626 11825 4644 11772

4640 11772 4638 11768 4634 11768 4633 11761

4600 11761 4600 11731

TIME...MOT...LOC 2211Z 246DEG 40KT 4619 11811 4571 11791

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

