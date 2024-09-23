WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
National Weather Service Spokane WA
308 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...A line of showers producing gusty outflow winds will impact
portions of southeastern Adams, Garfield, southern Whitman and
northwestern Asotin Counties through 400 PM PDT...
At 305 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers along a line
extending from near Ayer to 6 miles southeast of Dayton. Movement
was northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. Areas of blowing dust reducing
visibility down to one mile.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Pomeroy, Endicott, Riparia, Hay, Dusty, Wawawai, Dodge, Winona, La
Crosse, Peola, Almota, and Mayview.
This includes U.S. Highway 12 in Washington between mile markers 389
and 423, and near mile marker 425.
These showers could mature into thunderstorms producing briefing
downpours and lightning strikes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
LAT...LON 4633 11762 4634 11768 4647 11774 4647 11786
4662 11785 4661 11786 4658 11790 4659 11802
4655 11817 4667 11823 4669 11822 4678 11810
4678 11801 4685 11800 4703 11774 4645 11712
4625 11761
TIME...MOT...LOC 2205Z 233DEG 40KT 4658 11834 4623 11791
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL UNION...
NORTHWESTERN WALLOWA...SOUTHEASTERN WALLA WALLA AND COLUMBIA COUNTIES
THROUGH 345 PM PDT...
At 311 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Dixie to 7 miles southeast of Spout
Springs. Movement was northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Dayton, Waitsburg, Dixie, Huntsville, Flora, Ski Bluewood, Troy, and
Kooskooskie.
LAT...LON 4580 11723 4568 11795 4626 11825 4644 11772
4640 11772 4638 11768 4634 11768 4633 11761
4600 11761 4600 11731
TIME...MOT...LOC 2211Z 246DEG 40KT 4619 11811 4571 11791
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
