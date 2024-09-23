WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

308 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...A line of showers producing gusty outflow winds will impact

portions of southeastern Adams, Garfield, southern Whitman and

northwestern Asotin Counties through 400 PM PDT...

At 305 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers along a line

extending from near Ayer to 6 miles southeast of Dayton. Movement

was northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. Areas of blowing dust reducing

visibility down to one mile.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Pomeroy, Endicott, Riparia, Hay, Dusty, Wawawai, Dodge, Winona, La

Crosse, Peola, Almota, and Mayview.

This includes U.S. Highway 12 in Washington between mile markers 389

and 423, and near mile marker 425.

These showers could mature into thunderstorms producing briefing

downpours and lightning strikes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.