Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

616 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Stevens County through 645 PM PDT...

At 615 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22

miles north of Colville, or 63 miles northwest of Priest River,

moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Northport and Marble.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4875 11780 4886 11802 4901 11788 4900 11744

4900 11745

TIME...MOT...LOC 0115Z 218DEG 28KT 4886 11784

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

