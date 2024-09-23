WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Harrington, Spokane Valley, Post Falls, Coeur d'Alene,

Grand Coulee, Airway Heights, Rockford, Downtown Spokane, Creston,

Ritzville, Wilbur, Cheney, Fairfield, Odessa, Hayden, Coulee City,

Davenport, and Worley.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive

outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

* WHERE...Inchelium, Boulder Creek Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit,

Sherman Pass, Republic, Chesaw Road, and Wauconda.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SATURDAY TO 8 AM PDT

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Sandpoint, St. Maries, Wallace, Colfax, Plummer, Osburn,

Potlatch, Mullan, Kellogg, Eastport, Uniontown, Priest River,

Genesee, Pullman, Oakesdale, Rosalia, Tekoa, Pinehurst, Clark

Fork, Bonners Ferry, Athol, La Crosse, Moscow, and Fernwood.

_____

