Local News & NorthwestSeptember 21, 2024

WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 22, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

_____

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

958 PM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SATURDAY TO 8 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected Saturday

morning and as low as 31 expected Sunday morning.

* WHERE...Metaline Falls, Tiger, Northport, Deer Park, Metaline,

Chewelah, Kettle Falls, Colville, Fruitland, Ione, Newport, and

Orin-Rice Road.

* WHEN...From 2 AM Saturday to 8 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be the first significant

freeze/frost at the end of the growing season. The growing season

will be extended with warmer than average temperatures returning

next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Harrington, Spokane Valley, Post Falls, Coeur d'Alene,

Grand Coulee, Airway Heights, Rockford, Downtown Spokane, Creston,

Ritzville, Wilbur, Cheney, Fairfield, Odessa, Hayden, Coulee City,

Davenport, and Worley.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive

outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

* WHERE...Inchelium, Boulder Creek Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit,

Sherman Pass, Republic, Chesaw Road, and Wauconda.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SATURDAY TO 8 AM PDT

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Sandpoint, St. Maries, Wallace, Colfax, Plummer, Osburn,

Potlatch, Mullan, Kellogg, Eastport, Uniontown, Priest River,

Genesee, Pullman, Oakesdale, Rosalia, Tekoa, Pinehurst, Clark

Fork, Bonners Ferry, Athol, La Crosse, Moscow, and Fernwood.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

