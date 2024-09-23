WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 22, 2024
FREEZE WARNING
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Spokane WA
958 PM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SATURDAY TO 8 AM PDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected Saturday
morning and as low as 31 expected Sunday morning.
* WHERE...Metaline Falls, Tiger, Northport, Deer Park, Metaline,
Chewelah, Kettle Falls, Colville, Fruitland, Ione, Newport, and
Orin-Rice Road.
* WHEN...From 2 AM Saturday to 8 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be the first significant
freeze/frost at the end of the growing season. The growing season
will be extended with warmer than average temperatures returning
next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Harrington, Spokane Valley, Post Falls, Coeur d'Alene,
Grand Coulee, Airway Heights, Rockford, Downtown Spokane, Creston,
Ritzville, Wilbur, Cheney, Fairfield, Odessa, Hayden, Coulee City,
Davenport, and Worley.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive
outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
* WHERE...Inchelium, Boulder Creek Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit,
Sherman Pass, Republic, Chesaw Road, and Wauconda.
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SATURDAY TO 8 AM PDT
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Sandpoint, St. Maries, Wallace, Colfax, Plummer, Osburn,
Potlatch, Mullan, Kellogg, Eastport, Uniontown, Priest River,
Genesee, Pullman, Oakesdale, Rosalia, Tekoa, Pinehurst, Clark
Fork, Bonners Ferry, Athol, La Crosse, Moscow, and Fernwood.
