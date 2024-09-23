Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

AP News, Associated Press

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Okanogan County in north central Washington...

* Until 315 PM PDT.

* At 238 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oroville, or

31 miles north of Omak, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Oroville, Tonasket, Chesaw, Havillah, Nighthawk, Cordell, Sitzmark

Hill, Loomis, Molson, and Ellisforde.

This includes U.S. Highway 97 in Washington between mile markers 311

and 336.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

