WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
_____
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Okanogan County in north central Washington...
* Until 315 PM PDT.
* At 238 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oroville, or
31 miles north of Omak, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Oroville, Tonasket, Chesaw, Havillah, Nighthawk, Cordell, Sitzmark
Hill, Loomis, Molson, and Ellisforde.
This includes U.S. Highway 97 in Washington between mile markers 311
and 336.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather