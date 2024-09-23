WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Oroville, Tonasket, Chesaw, Havillah, Nighthawk, Cordell, Sitzmark

Hill, Loomis, Molson, and Ellisforde.

This includes U.S. Highway 97 in Washington between mile markers 311

and 336.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

