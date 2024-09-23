Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Bonner County in the Panhandle of Idaho...

Northwestern Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho...

Southeastern Stevens County in northeastern Washington...

Northern Spokane County in northeastern Washington...

Southeastern Pend Oreille County in northeastern Washington...

* Until 530 PM PDT.

* At 423 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nine Mile

Falls, or 8 miles northwest of Spokane, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Spokane, Spokane Valley, Priest River, Airway Heights, Nine Mile

Falls, Deer Park, Newport, Spirit Lake, Millwood, Athol, Fairwood,

Suncrest, Country Homes, Town And Country, Chattaroy, Mead,

Springdale, Cusick, Oldtown, and Newman Lake.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 in Washington between mile markers 275 and 283.

U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 450 and 451.

U.S. Highway 2 in Idaho between mile markers 0 and 10.

U.S. Highway 2 in Washington between mile markers 280 and 334.

U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 94 and 95.

U.S. Highway 395 in Washington between mile markers 165 and 195.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between

one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory,

west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of

Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of

Washington.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could

be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay

indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing

sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far

as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the

way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside,

Stay Alive'.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and Washington,

Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, North Central

Oregon, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, and Simcoe Highlands.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust.

* WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Washington.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM PDT

FOR LATAH...NORTHWESTERN NEZ PERCE...BENEWAH...SOUTHERN KOOTENAI AND

EASTERN WHITMAN COUNTIES...

At 426 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nine Mile

Falls, or 9 miles north of Spokane, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Moscow, St. Maries, Troy, Potlatch, Deary, Bovill, Parkline,

Garfield, Oakesdale, Onaway, Farmington, Tensed, Emida, Princeton,

Belmont, Sanders, Joel, Santa, Harvard, and Helmer.

This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 332 and

389.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ASOTIN COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT

FOR NORTH CENTRAL GARFIELD AND SOUTHEASTERN WHITMAN COUNTIES...

At 427 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Moscow, moving

northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Pullman, Colfax, Palouse, Garfield, Albion, Colton, Uniontown,

Wawawai, and Almota.

This includes U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 3

and 44.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

