WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Bonner County in the Panhandle of Idaho...

Northwestern Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho...

Southeastern Stevens County in northeastern Washington...

Northern Spokane County in northeastern Washington...

Southeastern Pend Oreille County in northeastern Washington...

* Until 530 PM PDT.

* At 423 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nine Mile

Falls, or 8 miles northwest of Spokane, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Spokane, Spokane Valley, Priest River, Airway Heights, Nine Mile

Falls, Deer Park, Newport, Spirit Lake, Millwood, Athol, Fairwood,

Suncrest, Country Homes, Town And Country, Chattaroy, Mead,

Springdale, Cusick, Oldtown, and Newman Lake.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 in Washington between mile markers 275 and 283.

U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 450 and 451.

U.S. Highway 2 in Idaho between mile markers 0 and 10.

U.S. Highway 2 in Washington between mile markers 280 and 334.

U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 94 and 95.

U.S. Highway 395 in Washington between mile markers 165 and 195.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between

one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory,

west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of

Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of

Washington.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could

be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay

indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing