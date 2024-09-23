Sections
Local News & Northwest
September 26, 2024

WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

519 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ferry

County through 615 PM PDT...

At 519 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles southwest of Sherman Pass, or 39 miles east of Omak, moving

northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Sherman Pass, Ferry, Republic, Danville, Malo, Curlew, Curlew Lake

State Park, and Toroda.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4891 11822 4831 11867 4831 11883 4900 11879

4900 11825

TIME...MOT...LOC 0019Z 203DEG 36KT 4853 11867

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN KOOTENAI...

NORTHEASTERN SPOKANE AND SOUTHEASTERN PEND OREILLE COUNTIES IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Sustained winds of 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of 40 to 50 MPH

are possible this afternoon. This could result in visibility

values between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust near open

areas with exposed fields.

* WHERE...Wilbur, La Crosse, Othello, Coulee City, Tekoa, Downtown

Spokane, Fairfield, Badger Mountain Road, Spokane Valley, Colfax,

Cheney, Airway Heights, Odessa, Pullman, Quincy, Mansfield, Grand

Coulee, Ritzville, Davenport, Ephrata, Uniontown, Creston, Moses

Lake, Oakesdale, Harrington, Waterville, Rosalia, and Rockford.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions will be possible due to

reduced visibility. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured

objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages

may result.

If you encounter blowing dust on the roadway or see it approaching,

pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park.

Turn the lights all the way off and keep foot off the brake pedal.

Remember, 'Pull Aside, Stay Alive'.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho and North

Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects

especially in open area. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

