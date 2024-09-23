WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
National Weather Service Spokane WA
519 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ferry
County through 615 PM PDT...
At 519 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles southwest of Sherman Pass, or 39 miles east of Omak, moving
northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Sherman Pass, Ferry, Republic, Danville, Malo, Curlew, Curlew Lake
State Park, and Toroda.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
LAT...LON 4891 11822 4831 11867 4831 11883 4900 11879
4900 11825
TIME...MOT...LOC 0019Z 203DEG 36KT 4853 11867
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN KOOTENAI...
NORTHEASTERN SPOKANE AND SOUTHEASTERN PEND OREILLE COUNTIES IS
CANCELLED...
The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of
the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Sustained winds of 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of 40 to 50 MPH
are possible this afternoon. This could result in visibility
values between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust near open
areas with exposed fields.
* WHERE...Wilbur, La Crosse, Othello, Coulee City, Tekoa, Downtown
Spokane, Fairfield, Badger Mountain Road, Spokane Valley, Colfax,
Cheney, Airway Heights, Odessa, Pullman, Quincy, Mansfield, Grand
Coulee, Ritzville, Davenport, Ephrata, Uniontown, Creston, Moses
Lake, Oakesdale, Harrington, Waterville, Rosalia, and Rockford.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions will be possible due to
reduced visibility. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result.
If you encounter blowing dust on the roadway or see it approaching,
pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park.
Turn the lights all the way off and keep foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, 'Pull Aside, Stay Alive'.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho and North
Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects
especially in open area. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
