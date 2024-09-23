WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

EVENING...

* WHAT...Sustained winds of 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of 40 to 50 MPH

are possible this afternoon. This could result in visibility

values between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust near open

areas with exposed fields.

* WHERE...Wilbur, La Crosse, Othello, Coulee City, Tekoa, Downtown

Spokane, Fairfield, Badger Mountain Road, Spokane Valley, Colfax,

Cheney, Airway Heights, Odessa, Pullman, Quincy, Mansfield, Grand

Coulee, Ritzville, Davenport, Ephrata, Uniontown, Creston, Moses

Lake, Oakesdale, Harrington, Waterville, Rosalia, and Rockford.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions will be possible due to

reduced visibility. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured

objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages

may result.

If you encounter blowing dust on the roadway or see it approaching,

pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park.

Turn the lights all the way off and keep foot off the brake pedal.

Remember, 'Pull Aside, Stay Alive'.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho and North

Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects

especially in open area. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

